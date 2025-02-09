DRX is your VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 winner, defeating T1 

Korean Valorant team DRX has emerged victorious at VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025. For years, the team has been a force to be reckoned with in the Pacific region, and they continue their reputation in 2025 as well by winning the first event of the VCT season. In a heated Grand Final, DRX got the best of fellow Korean squad, T1, to lift the trophy and continue their undefeated run.

Read on to learn what went on in the Grand Final between the two powerhouses in Pacific, DRX and T1.

DRX defeated T1 to become the VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 winner

In an action-packed Grand Final series, DRX and T1 squared off for the VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 title. The two teams have already qualified for Masters Bangkok. However, this Grand Final was a revenge match for T1 as DRX defeated them in the Upper Bracket Final; T1 had clawed its way back from the lower bracket to match up with DRX again.

The first round was played on Valorant's latest map, Abyss. DRX showed why they bested them the first time and secured this map easily with a score of 13-3. But T1 retaliated immediately in the next map, Lotus, tying the series with a round-winning score of 13-6. The third round (Fracture) went in the favor of DRX again, as they secured a 13-9 victory.

With DRX on match point, it looked like they would be winning the fourth round as well. They were even the first to reach match point, but T1 fought back and sent Bind to overtime, clutching the round with a 14-12 victory.

It all came down to the final round, on Split, and DRX proved to be the better out of the two. While it was not an easy round against T1, they still managed to win it with a score of 13-11. With this victory, DRX has yet again shown why they are the #1 team in Valorant's Pacific region and deserving of being the VCT Pacific Kickoff 2025 winner.

