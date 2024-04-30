DSG JayH handed provisional suspension from VCT MYSG 2024

DSG JayH has been provisionally suspended for allegedly participating in match-fixing. The revelation came earlier today, April 30, when the official Valorant Challengers Malaysia and Singapore X handle broke the news to fans. Recently, JayH's team, Disguised, made it to the playoffs and secured the third position, winning $2,000 in prize money.

According to the announcement, Wong Jia Heng, or DSG JayH was suspected of match-fixing after a thorough compliance review by the authorities. Here's more on the allegations and the aftermath of it all.

DSG JayH faces provisional suspension from competing in any Riot Games esports tournaments

Expand Tweet

DSG JayH only recently joined Disguised in January 2024. It appears that Riot Games suspects the player of allegedly participating in match-fixing before competing in Valorant Challengers 2024 Malaysia and Singapore.

The suspension keeps the professional Valorant player out of all Riot Games tournaments, including official tournaments as well as any third-party competitions. It is important to note that DSG JayH is currently being investigated and the allegations have not been proven.

In response, DSG Jayh took to his X handle and denied the allegations. At first, he reported that he had not been contacted by any official personnel before the investigation began or before the statement was released officially.

Expand Tweet

Later, responding to his own post, JayH announced that he had been contacted by the officials over the match-fixing allegations and that the two parties would be communicating regarding the issues to resolve it completely.

Expand Tweet

Hours later, Valorant Challengers Malaysia and Singapore released another statement regarding the nature of the investigation. The official body acknowledged DSG JayH's frustration and announced that the information regarding the match-fixing allegations was passed onto them by Riot Games itself, the governing body of all official Valorant tournaments.

Riot Games, Valorant Challengers Malaysia and Singapore, and JahyH are now reportedly working together to resolve the issue and come to a fair conclusion.

Check out more Valorant news and guides from Sportskeeda: