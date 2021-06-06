Enigma Gaming and Team Fangs secured their place in the round-of-16 in TEC Gauntlet Season 1

Enigma Gaming and Team Fangs qualified for the round-of-16 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

Enigma Gaming went on against Team Rapid, and Team Fangs took on Orgless on day 3 of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1. Both of these matches were a best-of-three tie.

With just 4 spots remaining for Season 1 of TEC Gauntlet, the battle just gets even more fierce! Enigma Gaming face Team Rapid while @official_fangs are set to exchange blows with Orgless!@playvalorantsa@wd_black@AMDIndia#TECGauntlet #Valorant #WDBlack #AMD #EsportsDoneRight — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) June 5, 2021

TEC Gauntlet Season 1: Round-of-32 tie

Enigma Gaming vs Team Rapid

Enigma Gaming took on Team Rapid in a best-of-three tie today and the three maps that were selected for the match were:

Ascent

Icebox

Haven

Enigma Gaming vs Team Rapid Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Ascent

Enigma Gaming started the game as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing nine rounds in their favor. After the side's swap, Team Rapid failed to secure a single round in its favor. However, Enigma Gaming secured four more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 13-3 Team Rapid

Enigma Gaming vs Team Rapid Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Icebox

Enigma Gaming started the game as the defenders and dominated the first half, completely securing 10 rounds in their favor. Team Rapid failed to secure any round in the second half.

However, Enigma Gaming took three more rounds and secured a flawless victory to qualify for the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 round-of-16 by a 2-0 margin.

Enigma Gaming 13-2 Team Rapid

Enigma Gaming vs Team Rapid Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Team Fangs vs Orgless

Team Fangs faced Orgless in a best-of-three tie, and the three selected maps for today's matchup were:

Split

Haven

Bind

Team Fangs vs Orgless Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Split

Team Fangs started the game as the attackers and secured eight rounds in its favor before the side swap. In the second half, Orgless secured 1 round for itself. However, Team Fangs secured five more rounds in its favor and took the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 13-5 Orgless

Team Fangs vs Orgless Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Team Fangs started the game as the defenders and both teams secured six rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Orgless secured two rounds. However, Team Fangs took seven more rounds in second half and won the tie with a 2-0 scoreline.

Team Fangs vs Orgless Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With these victories, Enigma Gaming and Team Fangs have qualified for the round-of-16 tie of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1.

