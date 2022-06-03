Enigma Gaming vs Orangutan Gaming: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Upper Bracket Final - Prediction, livestream details, and more

The most awaited day of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs is here as fans will find the first South Asian representative for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers tonight.

Last time around, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports represented the region in APAC Stage 1 Challengers and made everyone proud with some remarkable performances.

This time, however, fans will get to see at least one new South Asian team in the VCT as the winner between Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming will definitely qualify for the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Match 1

⚔️

3 PM

Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of



Match 2

Match 1⚔️ @Enigmagamingind vs @orangutan_gg⏰3 PM🎯 Winner of this match goes to the Grand finals of #SCS!Match 2 ⤵️⚔️@GlobalEsportsIn vs @officialvlt

Enigma Gaming will take on Orangutan Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final tonight in the SCS Playoffs. Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this tournament and are now just one win away from representing their region for the first time in a VCT event.

The winner of today's game will be the first team from the South Asian region to secure its slot in the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Enigma vs. Orangutan: Who will be the first to qualify for VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers from AMD (SCS) Playoffs?

Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming will play a best-of-three series tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs. The winner of the series will secure its slot in the Grand Final and also in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The one who loses out will have to wait until tomorrow for the Lower Bracket Final tie to achieve the same. Hence, both teams are ready to give their all to secure it today itself.

Prediction

Both teams have been in exceptional form throughout this event. Hence, it is quite difficult to predict a clear favorite for the series tonight. However, Enigma Gaming has more experience playing these pressurous games than the newcomer Orangutan Gaming and this can be a deciding factor in today's game as well.

Enigma is yet to lose a single game in this event and has already defeated teams like Global Esports and Velocity Gaming to come this far. The team will surely try to confirm their slot in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers by maintaining their unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Orangutan Gaming has performed in a very organized manner, despite being formed less than a month ago. The win against Global Esports in the last game will definitely boost the confidence of the team. With the unpredictable and aggressive playstyle of the team, Orangutan can pull off another win tonight as well.

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their very first face-off.

Recent results

Both teams have been in exceptional form recently. Enigma Gaming has maintained a flawless run in the last five games and is yet to lose a single game in this competition. However, Orangutan Gaming has lost only one of the last five games.

Potential lineup

Enigma Gaming:

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Orangutan Gaming:

Vibhor Vaid

Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Yang "Persia" Zi-on

Jon Michael "tesseract" Piga

Where to watch

The Upper Bracket Final match between Enigma Gaming and Orangutan Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 3 from 3.30 PM IST onwards.

