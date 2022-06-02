Valorant AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs Day 2 results: Enigma Gaming and Orangutan move up in the tournament

Indian Valorant esports enthusiasts are super excited as the second day of AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs comes to a conclusion. After the events that unfolded on the first day of the grand tournament, six teams were split into two brackets where they would be contesting further. The six teams in question were:

Velocity Gaming

Revenant Esports

Global Esports

Full Power Gaming

Enigma Gaming

Orangutan

Now, on the second day of the tournament, four teams competed against each other in the Upper Bracket Round 2, where two teams would be moving to the upper stages. On the other end, two of the losing teams would find themselves competing in the Lower Bracket.

Results, standings, and overview of Valorant teams following day 2 of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs

The second day of AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs was quite consequential. In short, Enigma Gaming and Orangutan will be moving forward, while their foes, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, will be going down.

In the first fixture of day 2, Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming faced each other on Fracture and Ascent. In both these encounters, Enigma Gaming came out on top by scoring 13-8 and 13-11 on the maps, respectively.

Akram “rawfiul” from Enigma Gaming and Anuj “Amaterasu” from Velocity Gaming displayed a stellar performance during the entire showdown. And speaking of performance, Enigma Gaming, without a doubt, showed their immaculate teamwork on the maps, for which they were able to win this matchup in the Valorant tournament.

When it comes to the second fixture, Orangutan and Global Esports faced off with Breeze, Ascent, and Haven as their map picks. At first, the game looked to be in favor of Orangutan as they secured a win on Breeze with a score of 13-10. However, Global Esports retaliated by playing on Ascent with a score of 10-13.

After pushing the game to the third map, things looked stressful for both teams since both had a score of 11-11. Nonetheless, Orangutan eventually secured the victory by winning two rounds back-to-back, making the overall score 2-1.

Orangutan and Enigma Gaming will be moving to Upper Bracket Round 2 and competing against each other. On the other hand, Global Esports and Velocity Gaming are heading to the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals to meet Revenant Esports and Full Power Gaming.

In the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals, two teams will be getting a chance to stay in the tournament, while the other two will be leaving the same.

Interested fans can watch the showdown between the four Indian Valorant giants on June 2 from 5 pm onwards live on Skyesports' YouTube and Rooter channels.

