Global Esports vs. Full Power Gaming: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) upper bracket round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs is set to start tonight. On the inaugural day, south Asian Valorant fans will witness two thrilling encounters.

Velocity Gaming will face Revenant Esports in the first game of the Playoffs, whereas Global Esports will go up against Pakistan's Full Power Gaming in the second game. Fans are extremely excited for another India-Pakistan rivalry tonight in the SCS Playoffs.

After five days of group stage clashes, six teams have made their way through to the playoffs. The top two teams from the event will represent the South Asian region in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers and will compete against other top SEA teams for a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with a live audience.

Global Esports and Full Power Gaming: Who will win their first game in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) playoffs?

The SCS playoffs will be hosted on LAN in Chennai. Full Power Gaming will play remotely as the team faced travel issues and couldn't make it to India. Despite one team playing from home, excitement for the match is still high among fans.

Global Esports and Full Power Gaming will play a best-of-three series against each other tonight and are looking to make a statement with a dominant performance in their first game in the playoffs.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner tonight. Both teams showed some moments of brilliance in the group stage but failed to hold on to their momentum, which has cost them a few games. The team that's able to work on their mistakes in this short amount of time will have a higher chance of winning the series tonight.

However, Global Esports has an excellent record against all Pakistani opposition. The Indian side has never lost a single game against any of the South Asian sides except the teams from their own country. Hence, the team will surely try to maintain that record tonight.

Meanwhile, Full Power Gaming is feeling pretty confident ahead of the Playoffs. Their win against defending champions Velocity Gaming on the final matchday of the group stage will surely boost the team's confidence.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once in the past, and Global Esports emerged victorious in that game.

Recent Results

Global Esports has won three of their last five games in all competitions, whereas Full Power Gaming has won four of them.

Potential lineup

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Full Power Gaming:

Abdul Sami "k1Ng" Khero

PokemoN

Areeb "Storax" Rehman

Abdur Rehman

MUSAB

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant Fans can enjoy the match between Global Esports and Full Power Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) playoffs live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on May 31 from 8:30 pm IST.

