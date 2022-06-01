Enigma Gaming vs Velocity Gaming: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Upper Bracket Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first day of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs came to an end with two Indian giants, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, snatching victories against Revenant Esports and Full Power Gaming, respectively. Both teams have secured flawless victories against their respective opposition and made a statement by delivering a dominating performance.

However, this is just the start, as the goal of both teams is to secure a slot in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers later this month. The two SCS Grand Finalists will look to qualify for the Challengers event and face the best teams in the SEA region. The winners of the Challengers event will qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming will start its journey in the Playoffs tonight. The Indian side finished top of their Group in Phase 2 and maintained an unbeaten run, winning all five games. Enigma Gaming will take on Velocity Gaming in its first game in the Playoffs tonight and is determined to maintain that momentum once again.

Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming: Who will win tonight's series in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Enigma Gaming will go up against Velocity Gaming in a best-of-three series. Fans are already excited to cheer for their favorite teams for tonight's high-voltage clash.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both sides, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner. Both teams are favorites to win the title, and hence fans can expect a thrilling encounter tonight as well.

However, Enigma Gaming has got the better of Velocity Gaming in their most recent face-offs. They even defeated VLT in the Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship last month in Mumbai. The team will surely try to repeat it once again tonight to have a dominating and remarkable start in the SCS Playoffs.

However, Velocity Gaming has also gone through several changes recently. The addition of Sieh and Sleepy as Analyst and Consultant will surely be a key resource for the side. The inclusion of MW1 in the active roster is also significant for the team. His performance alongside Deathmaker will surely be a deciding factor for the side in today's game and also in this tournament.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the past and Velocity Gaming has won 14 of them. However, Enigma Gaming has had a better record in recent times and has won the last two face-offs against VLT.

Recent Results

Enigma Gaming has maintained a flawless run in their last five games, whereas Velocity Gaming has lost only one of their last five games.

Potential lineup

Enigma Gaming:

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Where to watch

The Upper Bracket Semifinal tie between Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 1 from 5.30 pm IST.

