ESPL announces Skyesports as production partners for Valorant PowerUP India

ESPL has given production responsibilities to Skyesports for the upcoming ESPL Valorant PowerUP India tournament in 2021.

Skyesports recently concluded the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 tournament which saw Team Hyderabad emerge victorious. The production quality for the same was extremely high. The finals of the tournament were graced by the addition of guest analyst Nikhil "Sieh" Bhansali from Team Mahi.

An awesome tournament needs awesome production. We are happy to announce that we have partnered with @skyesportsindia as our production partner for ESPL Valorant PowerUp India. Let’s start 2021 right!https://t.co/jSlPFWwm1N#SkyEsportsxESPL #ESPL_India #EsportsIndia pic.twitter.com/UW4LX9ee6D — ESPL (@ESPL_GLOBAL) January 5, 2021

After the massive success of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 on YouTube, ESPL recently announced Skyeports as the production partners for the upcoming Valorant PowerUP tournament.

Apart from maintaining an extremely high quality of production, Skyesports is also the first Indian organisation to cast a tournament in seven different languages for regional viewers.

Here's everything to know about Skyesports being the production partner for the ESPL Valorant PowerUP India.

Skyesports in charge of production for ESPL Valorant PowerUP India

The ESPL Valorant PowerUP India marks the first major Valorant tournament for the region in 2021. Boasting of a prize pool of ₹ 7,50,000, the tournament is set to play out over a duration of five days. The ESPL Valorant PowerUP India is scheduled to begin from January 5th after registrations were closed on December 31, 2020.

The ESPL Valorant PowerUP India is scheduled to be a best-of-one elimination contest leading up to the top 16. The top 16 teams will play in best-of-three series against each other to progress further in the tournament. The Grand Final will be a best-of-five series.

With Skyesports set to take over the production once the tournament reaches the top 16 stage, fans can expect the matches to be cast in all the regional languages, as it was at the Skyesports Valorant League 2020. Nevertheless, the addition of Skyesports to the ESPL Valorant PowerUP India tournament most certainly will increase the attraction of viewers.

Delighted to extend our production support to an awesome tournament! Skyesports is the official production partner for ESPL Valorant PowerUP India! Let's get ready for an amazing #Valorant tournament.@ESPL_GLOBAL @PFGEsports @TalkEsport @playvalorantsa https://t.co/KBNJRHYYxd — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) January 5, 2021

With that being said, Skyesports' addition as production partners will also ensure that all the top notch plays from the tournament will be accompanied by some high-quality casting. This will not only help in attracting more viewers to an already booming viewer count on YouTube, but also help Indian esports reach notable community figures around the globe.