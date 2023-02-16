The highly anticipated VCT LOCK//IN tournament is currently going strong, with 32 of the best teams in the world battling it out to claim the trophy. Riot Games has certainly picked the perfect venue for the LOCK//IN event, as São Paulo, Brazil already shares a rich heritage for competitive first-person shooter (FPS) titles.

The opening matchups in the Alpha Bracket of VCT LOCK//IN featured great performances from talented rosters such as Karmine Corp and FPX. With FPX leaving the competition due to its single-elimination format, the one-tap legend ScreaM from Karmine Corp had a few thoughts to share on facing FPX in their recent matchup.

Karmine Corp's ScreaM shares thoughts on winning the first matchup against FPX and Lotus pick at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a Belgian/Moroccan esports athlete who's currently a member of Karmine Corp's Valorant roster. Prior to competing in Riot's tactical shooter, this talented player made his mark on the professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive scene, where he was given the nickname "Headshot Machine" due to his impeccable skill of hitting headshots.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, ScreaM, also the team's IGL (In-game Leader), was asked about Karmine Corp's performance on the Lotus map and how the roster was so consistent playing against FPX at VCT LOCK//IN. Besides being the most recent addition to the Valorant map pool, Lotus was picked by FPX in their very first matchup against Karmine Corp.

Although Karmine Corp lost one map against FPX, ScreaM explained their consistency throughout the game as he stated:

"We should have beaten them on Haven as well. There are some mistakes that we should fix."

In continuation, he added more to his previous statement by saying that the team was comfortable on every map:

"Honestly, we feel good on every map. Every map feels like it's our peak."

ScreaM concluded his statement by praising FPX for their Agent picks:

"They played good on Haven too. They surprised us with Viper as well. We are going to review it and we are going to get better."

In their very first matchup, Karmine Corp displayed impressive gameplay against FPX. However, ScreaM's roster will soon be facing LOUD in their second game of the VCT LOCK//IN event. This will see Karmine Corp take on the 2022 world champions trio of saadhak, aspas, and Less from LOUD. Clearly, Karmine Corp's fans are excited to see ScreaM perform at his best in the LOCK//IN event.

That being said, LOUD will be playing in front of a home crowd, which will definitely help the Brazilian roster's morale. With 32 of the best teams across the globe competing, VCT LOCK//IN is certainly an action-packed event to kick off the 2023 Valorant esports season.

Fans interested in watching LOUD take on Karmine Corp live can catch the event on February 18, 2023 at 1:30 am IST / February 17, 2023 at 9:00 pm CET. The upcoming game will be streamed live through the official VCT handles on relevant platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Readers can also tune into their favorite streamer's livestreams to enjoy a more interactive experience.

