Exceeli Esports secured their spot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Regal Esports in the Bangladesh Qualifier

Exceeli Esports became the latest team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event with the conclusion of Bangladesh Qualifier. They defeated Regal Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier today.

In the Semi-Final, Exceeli Esports defeated Insurgent Esports and Regal Esports beat Zeusaberz Esports to qualify for the Grand-Finals. The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Exceeli Esports secured a flawless victory following which they qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

With sheer dominance Exceeli Esports have won the Bangladesh Qualifier of @nodwingaming’s Valorant Conquerors Championship by beating Regal Esports with a 3-0 scoreline 🔥🔥



Exceeli Esports have now secured their spot in the #VCC Grand Final Playoffs! 👑#vcc #bangladesh pic.twitter.com/iPW9eS76mN — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) August 1, 2021

Exceeli Esports vs Regal Esports face off in the Grand-Finals for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier

The two top teams of Bangladesh faced each other in a best-of-five series and the five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Exceeli Esports and Regal Esports following the map-veto process were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Icebox

Breeze

Exceeli Esports vs Regal Esports selected maps (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Haven

Exceeli Esports dominated from the very start and won eight rounds in the first half as the attackers. After the side swap, Regal Esports were able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, Exceeli Esports secured five more rounds in the second half and took the first map of the series in their favor.

Exceeli Esports 13-6 Regal Esports

Exceeli Esports vs Regal Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Bind

Map 2 played out similarly to the first map, with Exceeli Esports once again dominating with 10 rounds in their favor as the defender. After the side swap, Regal Esports were able to take just one round. However, Exceeli Esports secured three more rounds and won the match.

Exceeli Esports 13-3 Regal Esports

Exceeli Esports vs Regal Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Ascent

Both teams secured six rounds each in the first half. Regal Esports took four more rounds in the second half as the attackers. However, Exceeli Esports secured seven rounds in the second half and won the match and the series.

Exceeli Esports 13-10 Regal Esports

Exceeli Esports vs Regal Esports Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Exceeli Esports became the fifth team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Regal Esports will try their luck again in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier to secure their spot in the main event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish