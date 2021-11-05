"Fans can expect a better Acend side in Red Bull Home Ground": Bonecold ahead of the Valorant tournament 

Acend is ready to start their campaign in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament against Team BDS today.

A total of 16 teams from the EMEA region have participated in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament. The sides will compete for a huge prize pool of €54,000.

However, some members of the participating teams faced the reporters in the press-conference ahead of the tournament. Notably, Acend's captain Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi seems very confident about his team's prowess and credibility.

Seemingly in his pomp, he urged fans to expect a better version of Acend than they have seen in the past

Red Bull Home Ground 2 will be the last major event for Acend ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021

At the press conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Acend's Bonecold what their fans could expect at the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant event. In response, Bonecold said:

"They can expect smooth gameplay. We've just started practicing together from our bootcamp. We've been preparing a lot of things and I can assure that the fans will be seeing excellent Valorant from us in the Red Bull Home Ground 2"

Acend is one of the top contenders to win the title at the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament. The team has performed exceptionally well in the last couple of months.

Along with that, they finished in the top four of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. They have also qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 starting next month. Owing to their excellent performances, Acend will represent the EMEA region on the international stage once again in Berlin this December.

However, the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament will be the last major showcase for Acend ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021. Bonecold also confirmed that the team will surely try out new things at the Red Bull Home Ground 2.

With a massive furore and appreciation backing Acend, it will be interesting to see how fans respond to their favorite team's exploits in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament.

