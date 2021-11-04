"Team Liquid can surprise any team in Red Bull Home Ground Valorant tournament": G2 AvovA

The Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament is set to kick off tonight, with top teams from the EMEA region competing for €54,000. 16 teams will participate in the tournament.

G2 Esports is one of the teams in the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament. G2's Auni "AvovA" Chahade seems reasonably confident of the team's shot at winning the tournament. However, during a pre-tournament press conference, he agreed that Team Liquid is one of the favorites to win the tournament but said he is looking forward to facing them.

G2 Esports recently lost against Team Liquid in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

G2 Esports is one of the top contenders for the title at the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament. Sportskeeda Esports asked AvovA who he thought could be a surprise team in the tournament during the press conference. He said:

"We're not afraid of anyone to be honest, but I think it's Team Liquid who can surprise any team in the tournament. They have been in great form recently and I think they are one of the favorites as well."

Team Liquid has been in great form recently. After failing in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3, they re-strategized and won the recently concluded EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. This win sealed their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021. They will represent the EMEA region this December along with Berlin Masters' champions Gambit Esports, Acend, and Fnatic.

On the other hand, G2 Esports faced major hurdles in the recent past. Last September, the German side showed their top potential in the Berlin Masters and secured a top 4 finish. After that, it was expected their momentum would continue through to the Valorant Champions 2021 and EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. But they were knocked out of the tournament after losing back-to-back games against Team Liquid and Guild Esports.

It was later rumored that G2 Esports might go through a roster shuffle again. But the team decided to stick together for the Red Bull Home Ground 2 Valorant tournament. This tournament will be a future-shaping tournament for G2 Esports.

Edited by Srijan Sen