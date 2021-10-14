Valornat fans question Riot's management as multiple teams are reportedly planning to pull out from NA Last Chance Qualifier

Valorant fans have questioned Riot's responsibility after several issues reportedly started to pop off in the North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event.

Teams have complained about the quality of the equipment in the event. Moreover, some players who have already participated in the tournament have tested COVID positive. After all these events, some fans have raised their voices against Riot regarding the ongoing management of the North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event.

Rumors suggest multiple teams have reached out to Riot to pull out from North America Last Chance Qualifier

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Source: several Valorant teams have reached out to Riot Games about the unacceptable conditions at LCQ One team is even possibly pulling out of the event due to the extent of the issues

A few weeks back, Riot surprisingly announced that the North America Last Chance Qualifier will be hosted online. Ten teams will try their skills to become the final team to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, which is going to be the biggest Valorant event of this year.

Out of the ten qualified teams, eight would come from the North American circuit points standings. The other two teams were decided to join from the Valorant Oceania Tour.

Riot failed to arrange visas for the players of the Oceanian teams, Order, and Chiefs Esports Club, at the correct time due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Some fans questioned Riot's responsibility at that time as well.

However, fans have started to ask questions again after the teams and players revealed their unpleasant experience in the LAN event. 100 Thieves' Spencer "Hiko" Martins has tweeted complaining about the unavailability of LAN servers. Some players have also complained about the quality of the provided equipment in the event.

100T Hiko @Hiko GG GenG we won 2-1 and advance to play the winner of LG / XSET tonight at ~7pm PSTWe're playing this LAN on online servers and it feels weird not being on LAN servers with 0 ping :(

Meanwhile, some of the players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. After all this, several teams have reached out to Riot about the unacceptable conditions. One of those teams has reportedly decided to pull out of the event due to the ongoing issues which resulted in a fans' outburst as well.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky So 2 FaZe Valorant pros test positive in Babybay and Corey, Riot wants FaZe to play from facility cause of this with their very high end PC'sMeanwhile Rise will have to play on Riot issued PC's (not near as good) at the venue Yikes

davis :) @ayonixFPS @SamjayV2 @JakeSucky Awful testing covid practices with tons of false positives stressing players, being played on an online server rather than a zero ping experience causing several lag out issues that I'll link a clip too.

shy 🐀 // #FullSEN @sugrtwt @Dundee_18 @JakeSucky with the way things are going at the tournament, it seems like no matter what their chances are automatically lower. it's unplayable and unfair to such a degree that i understand wanting to pull from it, especially with the round wrecking lag from yesterday's matches

Nate @Deathbot101_ @JakeSucky This is probably the most scuffed "LAN" in recent years. I get COVID is rough for these events, but everything about this event has just been TERRIBLE. Seems like whoever at Riot was planning this LAN did not think very far through with certain decisions.

⊹ @liarXIV @JakeSucky LSQ also know as low standards qualifier is a "LAN" tournament set up by riot games where they don't actually play LAN and use pc's with the same specs as my toaster

Players and fans have questioned Riot's responsibility regarding the mess in North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event. Gamers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn how Riot responds to this matter in the coming hours.

