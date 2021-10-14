Valornat fans question Riot's management as multiple teams are reportedly planning to pull out from NA Last Chance Qualifier

Valorant fans have questioned Riot's responsibility after several issues reportedly started to pop off in the North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event.
Teams have complained about the quality of the equipment in the event. Moreover, some players who have already participated in the tournament have tested COVID positive. After all these events, some fans have raised their voices against Riot regarding the ongoing management of the North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event.
Rumors suggest multiple teams have reached out to Riot to pull out from North America Last Chance Qualifier
A few weeks back, Riot surprisingly announced that the North America Last Chance Qualifier will be hosted online. Ten teams will try their skills to become the final team to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, which is going to be the biggest Valorant event of this year.
Out of the ten qualified teams, eight would come from the North American circuit points standings. The other two teams were decided to join from the Valorant Oceania Tour.
Riot failed to arrange visas for the players of the Oceanian teams, Order, and Chiefs Esports Club, at the correct time due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Some fans questioned Riot's responsibility at that time as well.
However, fans have started to ask questions again after the teams and players revealed their unpleasant experience in the LAN event. 100 Thieves' Spencer "Hiko" Martins has tweeted complaining about the unavailability of LAN servers. Some players have also complained about the quality of the provided equipment in the event.
Meanwhile, some of the players have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. After all this, several teams have reached out to Riot about the unacceptable conditions. One of those teams has reportedly decided to pull out of the event due to the ongoing issues which resulted in a fans' outburst as well.
Players and fans have questioned Riot's responsibility regarding the mess in North America Last Chance Qualifier LAN event. Gamers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda to learn how Riot responds to this matter in the coming hours.