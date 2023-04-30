"Feels like our old selves from last year"- NRG Chet on defeating 100 Thieves at VCT Americas League Week 5

The VCT Americas League started Week 5 with a great matchup between 100 Thieves and NRG. Right after Super Week, fans were pretty excited to see two of the top NA teams take each other on the first day of the game week. NRG displayed an exceptional performance as they took the win by defeating 100 Thieves in a clean 2:0 fashion.

NRG Esports showed dominance in Bind and Fracture, where the 100 Thieves looked relatively rusty. That being said, both teams still have a long way to go in the VCT Americas League as the playoffs approach soon next month.

After their matchup concluded, Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Chet "Chet" Singh from NRG. He is an American professional Valorant personality who is currently a coach on the NRG roster.

Prior to Valorant, Chet had made his mark on competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where he coached popular teams like NRG Esports and Evil Geniuses.

NRG Chet shares his thoughts on their game against 100 Thieves at VCT Americas League Week 5

NRG @NRGgg



Our flash sale of the new NRG VALORANT Distortion Jersey has been extended through this weekend! Go cop yours in the NRG Shop When we win, the #NRGFam wins.Our flash sale of the new NRG VALORANT Distortion Jersey has been extended through this weekend! Go cop yours in the NRG Shop shop.nrg.gg When we win, the #NRGFam wins. Our flash sale of the new NRG VALORANT Distortion Jersey has been extended through this weekend! Go cop yours in the NRG Shop shop.nrg.gg 🔥 https://t.co/DMrkUH7sua

Q: How much do you think NRG has improved since the LOCK//IN event?

Chet: I think we had some pretty big downs, and then recently, we bounced back up pretty well. I don't think we have improved in a crazy amount, but a little bit.

Q: Coming into the VCT Americas League, what do you think NRG needs to improve upon the most?

NRG @NRGgg WHAT A HALF FROM NRG VALORANT WHAT A HALF FROM NRG VALORANT https://t.co/WLuOimNrnB

Chet: I just feel like we need to keep working on maps on we are weak right now, which I can't say. Maybe have all seven maps played by next week. That's something we are looking through.

Q: Did today's game against 100 Thieves match your expectations?

Chet: We were pretty confident in Bind. We haven't had a lot of practice on it yet. I didn't think it will be a 2:0 game. But we definitely expected us to win.

Q: After the last few games NRG had, do you think today's victory over 100 Thieves can serve as a performance boost moving forward in the VCT Americas League?

NRG @NRGgg Chet after waiting 223 days to pick Bind again



NRG VALORANT up 1-0 Chet after waiting 223 days to pick Bind againNRG VALORANT up 1-0 https://t.co/dJMvLooNsm

Chet: Yeah, starting with the KRU game coming to this one, the wins definitely help. It feels like our old selves from last year. It's just like a couple of wins, and we still have to keep focus.

Q: Even after the hectic Super week routine in the VCT Americas League, you guys had to play the first game in week 5. How did you guys manage to maintain your confidence levels?

Chet: We didn't take any days off, and we kept practicing. We just kept the grind on.

Poll : 0 votes