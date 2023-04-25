NRG Esports vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is almost halfway through, as teams from NA, Brazil, and LATAM have been fighting in the Regular Season to stay at the top of the table. The top six make it to the Playoffs, which is where these teams will get a chance to compete for a slot at Masters Tokyo. Week 4 Day 5 has a couple of matches lined up, one between NRG Esports and KRÜ Esports.

Week 4 Day 4 of the Americas League had two matchups that went the distance. The first was between 100 Thieves and Leviatán. The former won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1 to put themselves in a good spot in the table.

The second matchup was between LOUD and Evil Geniuses. The former was heavily favored in this matchup, but the latter won the first map in a dominant fashion.

However, LOUD went on to win the next two maps and won the series 2-1.

NRG Esports vs KRÜ Esports - Who will be victorious in this matchup at the VCT Americas League?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



We've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas https://t.co/SWlv0GAIrK

Predictions

NRG Esports had a great showing at VCT LOCK//IN as the team won two series and pushed LOUD to their absolute limit. However, the Americas League has been a different story. NRG has won only one out of their three matches so far.

KRÜ Esports has had a tough time in 2023. The team had an underwhelming performance at LOCK//IN and has also continued that in the Americas League. KRÜ has not won a single series so far.

This matchup favors NRG Esports as they have looked significantly better than KRÜ. NRG has won one match so far, whereas KRÜ has won none.

NRG @NRGgg



Welcome back to Bring The NRG: Presented by Every match has more pressure in VCT... and NRG VALORANT has a lot more they want to prove to everybody around the world watching.Welcome back to Bring The NRG: Presented by @therabody Every match has more pressure in VCT... and NRG VALORANT has a lot more they want to prove to everybody around the world watching.Welcome back to Bring The NRG: Presented by @therabody https://t.co/1Nl0apSA4t

Head-to-head

The teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG Esports' last match was against another NA team, Cloud9, in the VCT Americas League. They lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match in the same VCT league was against 100 Thieves, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

KRÜ Esports @KRUesports



No pasa nada, la superweek continua y el martes volvemos a medirnos para lograr ese punto tan deseado #VCTAmericas Estuvimos cerca, pero no logramos cerrar un resultado favorable.No pasa nada, la superweek continua y el martes volvemos a medirnos para lograr ese punto tan deseado Estuvimos cerca, pero no logramos cerrar un resultado favorable.No pasa nada, la superweek continua y el martes volvemos a medirnos para lograr ese punto tan deseado 💪 #VCTAmericas https://t.co/6i0AwzGffv

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FNS " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

KRÜ Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Lopez Miranda Alexandre " xand " Zizi

" Zizi Santiago " Daveeys " Ruiz

" Ruiz Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of their favorite teams can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into several watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The matchup will occur on Tuesday, April 25, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

