KRU Esports vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Americas 2023 kicks off on April 1, 2023. The round-robin league style of the competition will include weekly matchups between the ten franchised teams from North America (NA), Brazil, and Latin America (LATAM) in front of a studio audience in Los Angeles, California. To advance towards their ultimate objective of competing in Valorant Champions 2023 in Los Angeles, the top three teams from this competition will reserve seats for themselves in this year's exclusive Valorant Masters event in Tokyo.

The second series on the first day of the event will be between KRU Esports and FURIA. This is everything you need to know going into it.

KRU Esports vs. FURIA: Who will win the second match of Day 1 of the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

KRU Esports is coming into VCT Americas with a squad consisting of former Ninjas in Pajamas and Leviatan players alongside core members of their highly successful original team. They have a tested leader in the form of Klaus and reliable fraggers on the team, such as NagZ and keznit, who re-joined the roster after their Sao Paulo run.

On the other hand, FURIA has a slightly more solid core consisting of players like khalil, dgzin, and mwzeram. The Brazilian squad pushed eventual LOCK//IN winners, Fnatic, to their absolute limit on Haven, albeit ultimately giving in to their godly might.

Going into their first VCT Americas matchup today, the two teams are similarly matched. The LATAM team will probably have a minor advantage thanks to acquiring keznit; the game's conclusion is still quite uncertain.

Head-to-head

KRU Esports has triumphed over the other team twice in the meetings between the two teams that have taken place so far in the VCT. The first time was in the Champions 2021 group stage, while the second was in the South American LCQ's upper bracket final in 2022.

Recent results

KRU Esports and FURIA faced off against finalists of the Omega bracket of VCT LOCK//IN. KRU was matched against NAVI in their opening game in Sao Paulo, while FURIA defeated T1 to eventually succumb to the tournament winner, Fnatic, in the quarterfinals.

Potential lineups

KRU Esports

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Lopez Marco "Melser" Amaro

Amaro Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Santiago "DaveeyS" Galvis Ruiz

Galvis Ruiz Angelo "keznit" Mori

Mori Jorge "Atom" Siero (Head Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel “Quick” Lima

Lima Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt

Schmidt Matheus “mazin” Araújo (IGL)

Araújo (IGL) Douglas “dgzin” Silva

Silva Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati

Serrati Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Carlos “Carlão” Mohn (Head Coach)

Where to watch

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na VCT Americas makes its official season debut at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles on April 1. Here is everything you need to know about #VCTAmericas 2023: VCT Americas makes its official season debut at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles on April 1. Here is everything you need to know about #VCTAmericas 2023:

You can watch the match live on the VCT Americas official Twitch or YouTube channel. If you prefer additional commentary and friendly banter, you can also tune into one of the many watch parties hosted by players and streamers such as kyedae, tarik, and Subroza.

KRU Esports will take on FURIA on April 1, 2023, at 12:00 pm CEST / 3:00 pm PDT / 3:30 am IST (the next day).

Poll : Who do you think will win this match? KRU Esports FURIA 0 votes