"For me, Heat is the best Jett in the world": Vivo Keyd's Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen at Valorant Champions 2021 press conference

Valorant Champions Berlin starts on December 1, 2021, with the top 16 teams from all over the world.

While regions like NA and EMEA dominate Valorant global esports, Brazil remains one of the underrated regions on the scene. Vivo Keyd is one of three teams that will represent the region in the Valorant Champions Berlin.

The team is headed by their in-game leader (IGL), Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen. However, one player who has grabbed the attention of many in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin with his Jett plays is Olavo “heat” Marcelo. He is one of the top Jett players in the world.

Vivo Keyd's Valorant pro Murillo “murizzz” Tuchtenhagen on his teammate, Olavo “heat” Marcelo's comparison to other top Jett players

In a recent pre-event press conference on November 30, Sportskeeda Esports asked Murizzz about his views on his teammate Heat when compared against top Jett players like Sentinels’ Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Acend’s Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek and Team Envy’s Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker.

To that, he commented,

“For me, he is the best Jett in the world. I really appreciate watching him play. I think these players are the top four for me, but it's just really good to play with him. I learned a lot from him. He's actually an inspiration for me. He's really good in the duo and it's a pleasure for me to play with a really good player on my side.”

Heat’s has contributed to the teams’ growth at the international stage in Valorant esports with his insane outplays in tournaments. It will be interesting to witness him again in the Valorant Champions, playing for the last time before the year ends, and what new he brings to the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Vivo Keyd will face Acend on December 3, at 7.30 PM IST. The Brazilian squad is seeded into Group A along with Acend, X10 CRIT and Team Envy. The competition will be difficult as only two teams can make it out of the Group Stage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar