Former XSET star Cryo joins 100 Thieves Valorant roster

Professional Valorant player Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban has officially joined 100 Thieves. A recent Twitter post via the organization's official handle confirmed the signing.

100 Thieves is an American esports organization founded by former professional Call of Duty player Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag along with the National Basketball Association (NBA) team Cleveland Cavaliers. The outfit was formed in 2016 and joined the Valorant competitive scene in 2020. Since then, the team has grown in popularity and secured plenty of wins to its name.

100 Thieves are one of thirty teams to be franchised under the Valorant Partnership Program. Furthermore, they are one of only ten sides to be selected from the Americas region. The team will compete in VCT 2023 Americas International league against notable outfits such as LOUD, Cloud 9, Sentinels, and more.

100 Thieves confirms former XSET Valorant player Cryo as latest addition to their roster

The move has been confirmed and Cryo has officially joined 100 Thieves. The incessant rumors of his arrival have proven to be true. Suffice to say, the pro has arrived with a lot of fanfare.

Cryo formerly played for XSET. Unfortunately, the side couldn't make it to the list of Valorant Partners. That said, 100 Thieves previously wanted to sign Cryo but his contract with Canadian team SoaR put a damper on proceedings. He was subsequently acquired by XSET.

Cryo is often regarded as one of the best players from the North American region. He, along with his previous team, XSET, won the VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers against OpTic Gaming. Their iconic clash ended with a 3-1 victory for the former.

The player is often seen fulfilling the Duelist role as Jett and the Sentinel role as Chamber. His sharp aim and keen nous are widely celebrated and admired across the scene.

Who is Cryo replacing in 100 Thieves?

Cryo will be officially replacing William "Will" Cheng on their roster. Notably, this was another rumor down the grapevine. Comparisons arose as 100T Will is also known for playing the Duelist role with Jett and the Sentinel role with Chamber.

100 Thieves' recent performances have been underwhelming. However, with Cryo joining their roster, fans have high expectations from the team. With this savvy acquisition, the side must deliver in the upcoming VCT 2023: Americas International League.

