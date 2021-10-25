G2 Esports analyst Lucas Rojo hints at roster shuffle after team fails to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021

G2 Esports may see another shuffle to their Valorant roster in the coming days. The team's analyst Lucas Rojo hinted at a potential roster shuffle in a recent interview with Universo Valorant.

According to Rojo, the team may see some changes in the squad after the end of next month's Red Bull Home Ground 2. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding the roster shuffle. But fans have already started to speculate regarding the potential changes within G2 Esports.

Fans believe Nukkye or Kelogz may get dropped out from the G2 Esports' Valorant roster post Red Bull Home Ground 2

According to the recent interview with G2 Esports' analyst Lucas Rojo, the German squad may tweak their roster once again after the recent failure in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifer. Since then, fans have started to speculate on multiple options that could happen.

According to some, G2 Esports may bid farewell to Žygimantas "Nukkye" Chmieliauskas or Wassim "Keloqz" Cista because of their low agent pool. Both of them prefer to play with a duelist agent. In the current single-duelist meta it is very difficult to play with a double-duelist.

In this sitiuation, G2 Esports may drop one of them and can fill them with someone with a more dynamic approach.

G2 Esports is one of the most renowned organizations in the European region. After the poor performance in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2, the organization decided to bid farewell to Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski, Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks, and Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt.

The players were replaced with Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas, Auni "AvovA" Chahade, and Jose Luis Aranguren "koldamenta" Herrero. With the new squad, G2 Esports put up a decent show at the Berlin Masters and finished 3rd/4th position.

However, to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, G2 Esports had been left with just one chance i.e. in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifer. After a decent start in the tournament, the German side lost its momentum. The team finished third in the competition and failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

As a result, G2 Esports may go through with another roster shuffle next month. However, fans need to wait a few more weeks for the official announcement.

