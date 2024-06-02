Gen.G defeat 100 Thieves to continue undefeated run at VCT Masters Shanghai

Gen.G Esports defeated 100 Thieves at the VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs with a perfect 2-0 score. The Korean trailblazers have continued banking on their aggressive and strategic prowess in order to win every match they've played at the international event. Before this, they also defeated EMEA's FNATIC on May 30, 2024.

By defeating 100 Thieves, the team has now won all four of their matches at VCT Masters Shanghai.

Gen.G take down 100 Thieves to remain undefeated at VCT Masters Shanghai

Gen.G opened up the match strongly by winning the first map, Icebox which was picked by 100T. However, on their own map pick, the American team found nothing but trouble as the first half ended with a 9-3 score in favor of Gen.G.

The second half was a defensive one for 100 Thieves. However, the Korean team needed only four rounds to close out the map. They quickly secured the pistol round and then the round right after it.

100T would then fight back taking seven rounds in a row. However, the strategic support from Karon and the offensive power of t3xture helped the team largely and they secured the last two rounds with the map ending at a 13-10 scoreline in favor of Gen.G.

The second map also went close. The Korean org had a less ambitious start as 100 Thieves won seven rounds in the first half during their defensive side. However, their defenses would prove to be too dense for the American Stage 1 champions.

The Operator in the hands of t3xture as Jett and the overall control shown by Meteor with his Killjoy was almost unbeatable. Karon and Munchkin also provided the fans with some noteworthy moments taking multiple frags to defend the site.

They also secured eco rounds which should not have gone their way with t3xture nearly getting an ace with a Sheriff as 100T attempted to get onto A site. Truly, a mammoth performance during the matchup to end the match at 13-10 on Ascent as well.

Now, the American team will have to face off against yet another Korean powerhouse, Paper Rex on June 3, 2024.