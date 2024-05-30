"We should have won."- Fnatic's Boaster after their defeat against Gen.G in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has begun with its Playoffs stage. The number-one seeds will finally face off against the Swiss stage winners in a double-elimination format. Day 6 had two matches, and one of them was between EMEA's Fnatic and Pacific's Gen.G.

The Bo3 (Best-of-three) was extremely intense as both teams were able to win on each other's map picks. With a score of 1-1, it finally came down to the decider map, Breeze. Here, Gen.G narrowly avoided overtime and closed out the series 2-1.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav had the chance to talk to Fnatic's Boaster, during which he said:

"We should have won."

Fnatic's Boaster talks about the positives from their defeat against Gen.G in VCT Masters Shanghai

Fnatic has had a difficult journey in the 2024 season. The team heralded as the best last year was struggling to win matches during Kickoff and missed out on Masters Madrid. However, EMEA Stage 1 was where they made a comeback and won the event to become the number one seed from their region for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Their first match of VCT Masters Shanghai against Gen.G ended up becoming a tough one. Both teams gave it their all, leading to many ups and downs throughout the series, but Gen.G walked away with a win. In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Fnatic's Boaster to ask him about what he thought were the positives from the series despite the loss. Here's what he said:

"I think the positive is that we could have won and I think we should have won. So the positive is that in the lower bracket run, we just gotta grind out and if we play them again I think we're gonna beat them because today I think we play really well until we didn't play really well."

He added,

"So yeah I think we weren't in the flow state in terms of reading what was going on, what was abusing us on defense and we weren't trying or taking risks or anything. We were kind of doing our bits and bobs and getting caught with our pants down. Now we got the first game out of our way, it's hopefully going to be a lot nicer process for us so we can all just relax and start winning."

Due to this loss, Fnatic will head to the lower brackets of the Playoffs in VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next opponent will be FUT Esports, where they will play for their tournament lives.

