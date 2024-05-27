"Enjoy the stage, enjoy the game."- FunPlus Phoenix's BerLIN after their loss against Team Heretic in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has finally concluded its Swiss stage. Four teams have been eliminated from the event while the rest will make their way to the Playoffs. Day 5 started off with an intense match between China's FunPlus Phoenix and EMEA's Team Heretics.

Both teams put up an incredible performance as they were able to win on their map picks. On the final map, it was eventually Team Heretics that narrowly won in overtime and closed out the series with a 2-1 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to FunPlus Phoenix's IGL (In-game Leader), BerLIN during which he said:

"Enjoy the stage, enjoy the game."

FunPlus Phoenix's BerLIN talks about the intense comeback against Team Heretics in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) was the number two seed from China in VCT Masters Shanghai. The team had previously showcased their talents on the global stage but were looking better than ever in the 2024 season. This was especially true after they defeated EDward Gaming during China Stage 1.

In the elimination match against Team Heretics, FunPlus Phoenix was able to push them to the absolute limit. On the third map, the team was able to take things to overtime after being down by 2-10. The match went on even longer and both teams went blow for blow in each round. It was finally in the 32nd round where Team Heretics squeaked out a win during a 1v1 scenario.

At the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports talked to FunPlus Phoenix's BerLIN and asked him about his experience as an IGL to rally his team back for an insane comeback. Here's what he said:

"So when it changed to the second half, it was 10-2. I think it doesn't represent anything because we are good on the attacking side. We have the experience in chasing and bouncing back. Then we got the chance to bounce back in map three, our triple Controller which is really powerful on the attacking side so I think the point difference doesn't mean anything, we still had chance for a bounce back."

He added further,

"I think the most important thing is to tell all of my teammates to enjoy the stage, enjoy the game, enjoy yourself in server and seems like every teammate into this matchup had a really great performance which led us to play better and to get to this point."

Expand Tweet

Due to this loss, FunPlus Phoenix was eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will take place during VCT China Stage 2.

Check out these articles: