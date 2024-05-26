"I think it's really helpful for us."- T1's xccurate on his experience and takeaways from playing in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has led to some noteworthy matches in the history of Valorant. Out of the eight teams in the Swiss stage, two have already made their way to the Playoffs. This leaves only two spots for the remaining four teams to qualify for the next stage.

Day 4 opened with a matchup between Pacific's T1 and Americas' Leviatán. Both teams had shown brilliant performances before and the series was expected to be very close. However, Leviatán was able to take over the Bo3 (Best-of-three) with a swift 2-0 win.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to T1's xccurate during which he said:

"I think it's really helpful for us."

T1's xccurate talks about his experience and takeaways from playing in VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

xccurate joined T1 for the 2024 season as a part of their major roster revamp. This new team had some mixed performances at the start of the year but was able to find its footing in Pacific Stage 1. T1 secured the number three seed for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Unfortunately, T1 had to face some very strong opponents in this event. Their first match was against Americas' G2 Esports where they narrowly lost by 1-2. However, the second match saw them lose to Leviatán by 2-0 as they struggled to put up rounds on the board.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached T1's xccurate to ask him about his experience and takeaways from playing in his first international VCT event. Here's what he said:

"I think for my first international experience, it was really good for me because we get a lot of things to learn and also we get a chance to play against EU teams, Americas teams. I think it's good because now we learn their playstyle and how we can adjust in the real match and not in extreme (situations). So I think it's really helpful for us."

Expand Tweet

After this defeat, T1 was eliminated from VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next match will take place in Pacific Stage 2, where they will fight for the spots in Valorant Champions 2024.

Check out these other articles: