"I think we counter them."- 100 Thieves' Boostio talks about his desire to face Paper Rex in the finals of VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai has kicked off with its Playoffs stage. The number one seeds have chosen their opponents from the Swiss stage to lead towards some very exciting matches. Day 6 opened with a match between Americas' 100 Thieves and EMEA's FUT Esports.

This Bo3 (Best-of-three) was very short-lived. 100 Thieves were able to win on both maps making it a 2-0 win over FUT Esports. In the entire series, FUT was only able to win a total of seven rounds against their opponents.

At the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to 100 Thieves' Boostio during which he said:

"I think we counter them."

100 Thieves' Boostio explains why he wants to face Paper Rex in the Grand finals of VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Trending

100 Thieves has been one of the biggest surprises of the recent VCT events. This new roster was able to win Americas Stage 1 with ease, which made them the number one seed for VCT Masters Shanghai. This also earned them a spot directly in the Playoffs.

Many have credited Boostio and coach, Zikz for the glow-up of the new 100 Thieves squad. Coming into VCT Masters Shanghai, both of them have talked about how they want to face Paper Rex in the Grand Finals. So, Sportskeeda Esports approached 100 Thieves' Boostio to ask him why they wanted to face Paper Rex and how well his team stack up against theirs. Here's what he said:

"I think this team is better than EG (Evil Geniuses) last year against them (Paper Rex) specifically right now. My team mechanically is like the best team in the world, just like Paper Rex, they are the best team in the world. Their teamplay, well not teamplay, they are not the greatest at the game itself, just aiming. So I think our team is really good against them. I think we counter them and playing them in the Grand Finals and beating them on a new roster would also be a very good feeling for me."

Expand Tweet

With their win against FUT Esports, 100 Thieves have progressed further in the Playoffs of VCT Masters Shanghai. Their next opponent will be Pacific's Gen.G, where the winner will proceed to the Upper Finals of the event.

Check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback