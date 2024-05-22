"I think teams are getting more creative."- Paper Rex's Jinggg on the current meta coming into VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is the second international Valorant event of 2024. A total of 12 teams from the four franchised leagues will be going head-to-head to get their hands on the second and final Masters trophy of this year. The teams will first be going through the Swiss stage and then making their way to the playoffs to determine the winner of this event.

During the Masters Shanghai pre-event press conference, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to talk to Paper Rex's Jinggg. Here, he discussed about the game's current meta:

"I think teams are getting more creative."

Paper Rex's Jinggg talks about the current meta in Valorant coming into VCT Masters Shanghai

Expand Tweet

Paper Rex will be representing the Pacific region in VCT Masters Shanghai. The team had a phenomenal run in Stage 1, winning eight and losing only a single match in the entire event. Jinggg's return to the roster strengthened the team's firepower and allowed them to be the best version of themselves.

Paper Rex has always excelled when it comes to Agent meta and experimenting with team compositions. No matter how big the stakes are, they have always managed to consistently dominate their opponents with the new compositions they use.

The current stage of Valorant's Agent meta is one where teams have had to think outside the box. While some teams have effectively executed that, others have stuck to the old meta compositions. Sportskeeda Esports asked Paper Rex's Jinggg his thoughts on the current meta and how it has impacted his team's preparation for VCT Masters Shanghai. Here's what he said:

"Honestly, for the meta I don't think there's like a fixed meta right now. I feel like every team is experimenting. So it's not like last year or two years ago where there's a fixed composition on every map. I think teams are getting more creative. Being creative is definitely gonna help teams for sure."

Expand Tweet

Paper Rex is easily among the favorites to win VCT Masters Shanghai. As they are the top seed from the Pacific region, PRX has directly qualified for the playoffs.

Check out these other articles: