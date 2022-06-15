Global Esports has nightmare start in VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers, lost to Alter Ego 2-0

Global Esports started its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a loss against the Indonesian side Alter Ego. The South Asian champion lost the best-of-three series by a 2-0 scoreline.

It was not the start the team wanted, and they now have to perform in the Lower Bracket to make it to the Playoffs. The journey will not be easy as the side has to face the loser of Xerxia Esports and RRQ, two of the strongest teams from the SEA region.

Global Esports' next match in VCT 2022 APAC Stage 2 Challengers is on June 17

Global Esports was the champion of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS), the sole qualifying event for South Asian teams to the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The team defeated Enigma Gaming in the Grand Final with a 3-2 scoreline to directly earn a slot in the Group Stage.

The Indian side was bunched in the same group as last edition's Grand Finalist Xerxia Esports, Indonesian side Alter Ego, and Play-Ins qualified team RRQ. Global Esports faced Alter Ego in their first game of the Group Stage this morning.

The two teams played in a best-of-three series to kickstart their APAC Stage 2 Challengers campaigns. However, Alter Ego always controlled the series and dominated throughout.

Alter Ego picked Bind as the first map, and Global Esports decided to start the game as the attackers. However, the South Asian lost the game 13-9 scoreline, and Alter Ego took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The second map was chosen by the Indian side, who decided to play on Fracture. Alter Ego agreed to start with the defense.

The Indonesian side again dominated Global Esports' map picks and won the match 13-7, taking the series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Global Esports seemed a bit shaky in its approach throughout the series. Though there were some glimpses of flashy plays from individual players, they failed to deliver a united effort.

However, there is still some hope, as the team will now start its journey in the Lower Bracket. On Friday, they will face the loser between Xerxia Esports and RRQ in their next game in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

It will be interesting to see how the roster works on its mistakes in this short time.

