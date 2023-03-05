"Harbor gave me a headache" - Fnatic Boaster on not picking Harbor at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 (Exclusive)

This weekend, VCT LOCK//IN finally reached its epic conclusion with Fnatic lifting the trophy in Brazil. The European roster defeated the Brazilian roster of LOUD in front of their home crowd and have secured an additional slot for their region at VCT: Masters Tokyo 2023. VCT LOCK//IN has undoubtedly been one of the most captivating Valorant esports event in recent years.

The tournament featured all of the official Riot-partnered teams battling against each other in São Paulo, Brazil. The 32 participating rosters included two Chinese invites as well, with both of these squads performing well in the tournament. That being said, Fnatic proved to be the strongest of them all as the European roster was the last team left standing.

After their victory in the Grand Final against LOUD, the European roster's IGL (in-game leader) had a few words to share.

Boaster from Fnatic speaks about Harbor picks at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a professional Valorant player from the United Kingdom who's currently signed under Fnatic. In addition to being an excellent IGL, the English player is well-known for his role as Controller in the squad. He has led his team to many victories, including the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament in Brazil.

In a post-game interview after their VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Final matchup against LOUD, Sportskeeda Esports asked Boaster to share his thoughts on the Fnatic team composition and why the squad avoided picking Harbor, while many other rosters were keen to use the Indian Controller. Boaster responded:

"No one really plays Harbor, so we thought he's rubbish. Coming into this event, every team is throwing him at us. So we had to adapt a lot to the new meta and the comps that people were throwing at us."

Boaster stated that Fnatic had to adapt to playing against Harbor, as several teams used the Controller Agent against them on certain maps, making him hard to avoid.

He continued the statement by providing his own opinion on Harbor, mentioning that he could be used alongside certain Agents and could potentially provide great value to a team:

Is he good? I think he is alright. With all the Agents coming out, you can definitely see how he works and how he kinda synergizes with those Agents. Will we play him? I have no idea.

He then stated that Fnatic would be focusing on their fundamentals, so that their composition remains strong for upcoming events:

We just want to get our fundamentals down and work on the stuff that we can control. When it comes to comp, who knows what we are gonna bring next time? But Harbor gave me a headache this event.

Humorously expressing his annoyance, Howlett implied that Harbor picks were generally troublesome for his team during the recently concluded tournament.

