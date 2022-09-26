"He's by far the best smokes player" : Rawkus shows interest in OpTic Marved for Sentinels' Valorant franchise roster

SEN Rawkus, coach of Valorant's professional team 'Sentinels', recently had a discussion on his livestream about the competitive potential of OpTic Marved. He talks about Marved being an excellent smoke player in the game and bringing great value to the team.

Valorant's professional team 'Sentinels' was recently inducted as a partnered team with VCT 2033: International League. Being one of the 10 teams selected from the Americas region for the partnership program, Sentinels is once again making headlines.

OpTic Gaming however, was left out of Valorant's partnership program despite hosting some of the best players in the game. As a result, players from the team are now looking forward to being inducted into the rosters of the franchised teams.

SEN Rawkus talks about the "most sought after player" in Valorant's professional scene

In his recent livestream, Rawkus talks about his interest in Marved and then describes how he is a perfect fit for any professional Valorant team.

A viewer asked him:

"Who do you think would be the most sought after player besides 'yay'?"

To this, Rawkus responded that even though he might be biased, he believes 'Marved' to be the second most in-demand player on the scene after 'yay'. He stated that all franchised teams should be giving whatever Marved wants, just to include him on their roster. Supporting his statements, he continued:

"Marved is by far the second best player in the game and he's by far the best smokes player in the game".

He further added:

"Not only he is so incredibly good at the game, he is so good for marketing, he is so good for content, and he is just a good teammate".

Lastly, he said that all organizations should be looking to invest in players like OpTic Marved and OpTic yay, as they are currently some of the best that Valorant's competitive scene has to offer.

Previous rumors of Sentinels and 'Marved'

Sentinels' official Twitter handle recently posted a cryptic tweet, something that has garnered a lot of speculation about the upcoming changes to the Sentintel roster.

Sentinels @Sentinels What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word What a marvelous afternoon, only 22 degrees zelsius. Feeling dapper. Tenz of thousands of leafs on the trees, shrouded in the shade. Dephinitely makes us say yay. Stewing up some controversy, but don't cry yo. Could give an exzample, but we won't saya word

Fans were quick to pick out the names of professional players in the tweet. All such names hidden in the tweet are:

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Jaccob "yay" Whittaker

Jake "Stewie2k" Yip

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

'Marved' was the first name in the Tweet. SEN Rawkus' recent statements, in which he appeared interested in the smoke player has made a solid impression on the community, with Marved being a potential inductee.

Previously in Sentinels, Michael "shroud" Grzesiek was seen in the Controller role. However, based on the latest suggestions, this might change with Marved joining Sentinels as a Controller player.

