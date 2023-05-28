"Honestly, I don't think I am a good Controller player at all right now": T1 ban reflects on his change of roles at Valorant Pacific League

DRX and T1 locked horns on the big stage in the Lower Bracket Finals of Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League on May 27, 2023. The two teams went toe to toe in this matchup, and multiple maps were decided in the final, 24th round. Nonetheless, DRX came out on top and qualified for the finals as the scoreline read 3:2 in their favor.

However, both teams have already booked the slots at the Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Masters Tokyo by finishing in the top three. Following the match's conclusion, the players and coaches from both the teams, T1 and DRX, assembled for a press conference organized by Riot Games.

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh talks about switching to Controller role for T1 at Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League

During this press conference, Sportskeeda Esports addressed Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh with a question on how he manages between switching two different roles - Duelist and Controller since he joined T1 and the challenges he has faced in this task.

The Valorant pro answered that as they built the existing team, he got into the Controller and did not have an easygoing. Here is how he responded:

"Yeah, I did play Duelist most of my career, but as we built this team and I got on the Controller role. I did have a hard time at first. Honestly, I don't think I am a good Controller player at all right now."

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh further said that while the improvement does not look significant, he is getting better as he continues to play this role. He was quoted saying the following:

"But the way I manage it is, every single game I play a Controller role, I feel like I am getting better. However, the improvement does not look very amazing every single time. I know as I keep playing, as I keep learning, I am going to get better."

The Valorant pro explained the obstacle he faced while making this switch:

I think I am maybe a little slow learner, but once the switch clicks, I know I can learn fast after that, so I am just waiting for that moment in terms of the Controller but Duelist role; I am still confident, so I am not really worried."

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh played nearly twice as many matches as a Controller for T1 during the Valorant Champions Tour 2023: Pacific League as he did as a Duelist. Depending on the map, he has picked Agents, including Omen, Viper, and Harbor, for his team, while ban stuck with Jett when it came to playing as a Duelist.

On the other hand, it is quite evident from the ban's previously recorded professional games that he has played close to 65% of the maps in the Duelist role, which is in sharp contrast to his Agent selection in recent days.

