Hyderabad Nawabs clean sweep Punjab Pinnacles on Day 27 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 27 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 finished with yet another clean sweep. Hyderabad Nawab thoroughly dominated Punjab Pinnacles.

Previously, the two Valorant teams went up against each other on the 3rd day of the tournament, where Hyderabad emerged victorious in a 2-1 series against Punjab Pinnacles.

In their second meeting of the tournament, Punjab hoped to clinch victory. Despite Punjab's best efforts, Hyderabad completely dominated the series with a 3-0 score.

The three maps chosen by the two teams were:

Ascent

Icebox

Split

Map picks for Day 27 (Image via Skyesports League)

Skyesports Valorant League Day 27 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

The Skyesports Valorant League day 27 series between Hyderabad Nawabs and Punjab Pinnacles kicked off in the Valorant map Ascent. Hyderabad started on the attacker’s side and dominated the first half to secure a 8-4 lead.

The second half looked one-sided as Hyderabad took five consecutive rounds, ending the match with a clutch from Heliff and securing a 13-4 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 1 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Icebox

Hyderabad started the second match as defenders looking to secure the series. With an absolutely dominant display from their Valorant roster, they upped the first half with a 9-3 scoreline.

The second match started with a breath of fresh air for Punjab as they took two consecutive rounds to get the scoreline to 9-5. However, Hyderabad stopped them on the path and took away the second match with a 13-5 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 2 (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

At this point, Punjab Pinnacles had already lost the series. But they did not intend to give extra points to Hyderabad Nawabs. Punjab tried their best to hold Hyderabad at bay. However, in the end, it was not enough to halt the dominance exhibited by Hyderabad.

Not only did Hyderabad secure a 10-2 scoreline in the first half, but they went on to build on that momentum, cleanly sweeping Punjab Pinnacles with a 13-9 scoreline.

Scorecard of match 3 (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 27 series

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 27 matches (Screengrab via Skyesports League)

At the end of the match, Hyderabad rose to the second position, securing 2.5 points, while Punjab sat in the 7th position after losing the series 3-0.