"I was able to offer so much more of who I am as a person" - Alejandro Antonio Ruiz on giving Gekko a voice in Valorant

Gekko is Valorant's latest addition to the Agent roster, and he is classified as an Initiator. He is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive characters in the game due to the fact that all of his abilities revolve around his four creatures: Wingman, Dizzy, Mosh Pit, and Thrash. Each of these creatures has the potential to sway the game in his team's favor.

However, the most appealing aspect of the Agent is his voice lines. His sarcastic tone adds a playful element to the game, making it even more enjoyable.

Recently, Alejandro Antonio Ruiz, the voice actor for Gekko, sat down for an exclusive interview with Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports. During the interview, he shared insights into his experience as a voice actor, how he entered the industry, his favorite moments in the recording studio, and much more.

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz talks about their experience of working with Riot Games, their favorite Valorant Agent, and more

Q. Can you tell us about how you began your career in voice acting and eventually landed a role in Valorant?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: I started voice acting a few years ago to transition away from working onstage in theater. At the time, I was struggling because there wasn't much work for Latin-American actors. There still ain't much - Latinos are only about 2% of actors hired for speaking roles in film/tv/theater. But in voiceover, I discovered the freedom to play all kinds of characters. I've been a full-time voice actor for a few years now. I started with audiobooks and commercials, but in the last two years, I've moved to doing mostly dubbing, animation, and video games.

Landing the role of Gekko in Valorant started with my agents sending me to audition just like any other. For that first audition, I was given very little information about the project - I didn't actually know it was Valorant until I was officially offered the job a few months later. All I remember is reading the audition script and the description of the character, and it felt like someone was describing me. I remember feeling like it was meant to be. And I guess it was!

Q. As soon as Gekko was revealed, fans of the game instantly fell in love with the character. What do you think makes Gekko such a beloved character among fans of Valorant and what was your approach in bringing him to life in the recording booth?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: I'm so glad to see how much love Gekko's gotten since his reveal. I think he resonates with fans for lots of reasons: He's young. To some, he's cute. He's from one of the most diverse cities on the planet (Los Angeles). As a Mexican-American and a child of immigrants, he straddles two cultures - which is an experience that many people across the globe can relate to.

He's someone who knows what it's like to create a chosen family. Gekko's overall vibe is also really chill and wholesome compared to some of the previous agents. Some fans have told me they love his positivity and how sometimes it feels like he's cheering them on. He's an example of how it's possible to be fierce and protective, while also being kind and charming. And the obvious - his buddies! His little critter companions are adorable and each has a different personality. How could you not love them?

Q. Gekko is one of the most fun Agents to play with in Valorant and what makes him even more interesting are his dialogues. Which line of dialogue, in particular, did you have the most fun recording?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: I love Gekko's lines. Some were written by the brilliant team at Riot and others I improvised as we were recording. In both cases, it was super fun to be able to lean into Gekko's playfulness and charisma. My absolute favorite line to record was one of Gekko's interactions with Chamber. Thrash (one of Gekko's critters) says something not-so-nice about Chamber, and Gekko responds by calling out,

“Chamber don’t listen to her. You look great.”

Gekko's a pretty genuine guy and that line was written as a total compliment. But, on the very first take, I gave just the tiniest pause before Gekko says “great.” So it ended up being “You look … great.” With like, this little hesitation. Almost like Gekko's reaching for something nice to say.

Because, in reality, he doesn't like Chamber's fit. And everyone started laughing uncontrollably - the director, the engineers, the writers, and me. None of them expected me to make that choice. At that moment, we all knew what had to happen. And that first take is the one you hear in the game.

Q. Your voice has given life to many video game characters with unique personalities. How was working with Gekko different from the rest?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: I think the biggest difference is that - with Gekko - I was able to offer so much more of who I am as a person. As a voice actor, it's not often that the characters you voice have a lot of overlap with your own identity. Our job usually entails a bit of "masking" our identity to become someone (or something) else.

But in this case, it was a rare occasion where I was encouraged to bring myself, my language, and my lived experience as a Mexican-American Angeleno to the table. The wonderful production team at Riot basically gave me an open invitation to just let loose and play. That can be very freeing for an actor.

Q. Apart from Gekko, which Agent do you like the most in Valorant and why?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: It's totally personal bias and has nothing to do with which agent I prefer to main (that's a different question), but the answer is Neon. She's young, I love her vibe, and growing up in LA there's a huge Filipino community, so it's nice to be able to understand another agent's native references and phrases (besides Reyna, of course).

Also, she's voiced by my friend Vanille Velasquez! Vanille and I have played leads on an animated series together for the last three or four years so it's been very wild to be on another project together.

Q. Can you talk about any particular challenges or obstacles you faced while voicing Gekko, and how you overcame them?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: Thankfully, there weren't really any major challenges in my work on Gekko, which is a testament to Riot. They created a very safe, collaborative environment for me as an actor - plus they showed up with a strong script right off the bat, so it was clear that they're very passionate and put in the necessary work.

Gekko has such a chill vibe and I think it was important to all of us that the recording space is just as chill, which is easy to maintain when everyone's working together as well as we did.

Q. Speaking of challenges, what do you think sets voice acting for video games apart from other types of voice acting work, and what unique challenges does it present?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: Voice acting for games is not easy. It can be like an endurance sport and it's probably among the most intense of voiceover mediums. Sometimes it's quite physical and it takes a lot of stamina to sustain a voice during a four-hour session, even for people that have been doing it for years. It's also a challenge in "cold reading."

Often, because of confidentiality requirements, we don't get to see the script we'll be recording until we're right there in the booth behind the mic. So, there's no time to prepare anything but your body and your state of mind. You’ve got to be able to take direction well and be ready to make strong acting choices at the moment.

Q. Can you talk about any memorable experiences you've had while working on Gekko, such as interactions with fans or funny moments in the recording room?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: Oof. So many. I wouldn't know where to start. I'm loving how Gekko's been embraced by the Valorant community. I've gotten some of the sweetest messages from gamers who feel seen and represented by a character that is a young, bilingual, first-generation child of immigrants. As for the funny moments in the recording booth - see my answer to question #3.

Q. What are some pieces of advice that you would like to share with aspiring voice actors who are interested in pursuing a career in the video game industry?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: Keep doing it. If it's something you're truly passionate about and you're putting in the work, your time will come eventually. Develop a strong vocal foundation: breath support and healthy screaming technique are very useful. Warm-ups and cool-downs before and after recording sessions are important. They're boring, take time, and aren't always fun - but at least you won't lose your voice.

Learn how to create multiple "realistic" voices. Video games (with the exception of those that are more stylized or animated) tend to be a bit more vocally grounded. Lastly, the most interesting voice you can bring to the table is yours. Find out what is uniquely you and embrace it. Love it.

Q. Lastly, which one of Gekko’s pets is your favorite?

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz: First, I got to say that they're not his pets. They're his companions. His creatures. But definitely not pets. It was very important that we create that distinction while we were working - to establish what kind of relationship Gekko has with each of his little buddies. Because they all have very unique personalities. Also, no! How could you ask me that? I can't pick a favorite! It's like asking me if I prefer chorizo or al pastor tacos!

Okay...Fine.

Wingman.

No, but... wait. Dizzy. She's the most chill.

Nah. Definitely, Mosh. Mosh is a sweetie.

But, damn. Thrash, though; she's that friend you want walking back to your car with you after a long night out.

Alejandro Antonio Ruiz has announced that they will be offering virtual autograph signings through Streamily. Fans of Gekko, eager to connect with the talented voice actor can look forward to this exciting opportunity in the months of April and May.

