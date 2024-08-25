"I have improved playing under pressure"- Team Heretics' benjyfishy on his learnings from playing in Valorant Champions 2024 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2024 has finally concluded, with China's EDward Gaming emerging as the winner. The event was conducted for almost a month and led to many intense matches among the sixteen teams that were a part of this global event.

The final day of the event saw a matchup between EMEA's number three seed, Team Heretics, and China's number one seed, EDward Gaming. Both teams gave it their all, winning two maps each and taking the series to the decider map, Abyss. This is where EDward Gaming was able to overpower Team Heretics and closed the series with a 3-2 win.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Team Heretics' benjyfishy during which he said:

Trending

"I have improved playing under pressure"

Team Heretics' benjyfishy talks about the things he has learned from playing at Valorant Champions 2024

Expand Tweet

Team Heretics was easily one of the best teams of the 2024 season, giving extraordinary performances throughout. They were able to secure a minimum top-three finish at almost every event and became the tournament favorites going into Valorant Champions 2024.

In Champions, Team Heretics had a phenomenal run and just barely lost to EDward Gaming in the Grand Finals. For their first-ever appearance as champions, this team surprised everyone with their consistency and resilience even in the toughest situations.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' approached Team Heretics' benjyfishy to ask him about some of the things he had learned throughout this event and would carry forward to future matches. Here's what he said:

"I think for me, I have improved playing under pressure. Just how to control my emotions while I am playing. Obviously, not after we've just lost a grand final but during the game. I think I have been pretty good at controlling my emotions. I think sometimes I got a bit excited during the game but I think that's pretty natural. So yeah, I don't know, you always learn something about yourself when you are playing in front of this many people and maybe I haven't realized it to the full extent yet. But I am sure [that] later on when I look back and rewatch stuff or just think about it, I will take some stuff with me."

Expand Tweet

With this defeat, Team Heretics have secured the second place at this event. They will walk away with a prize money of $400,000.

Check out these other exclusives from the event:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback