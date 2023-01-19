"I'm gonna smoke Disguised Toast" – xQc plans on making his own Valorant team to compete with fellow Twitch streamer

Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" has recently shown interest in getting his own Valorant team to compete against Disguised Toast's team, DSG, in the VCT tournaments.

DSG - short for Disguised - have been quite successful during their debut tournament, winning all of their matches in the North American Open Qualifier. Resultantly, they've booked their spot in the upcoming VCT NA Challengers League 2023, which is set to start in February.

xQc was playing Valorant on stream when he made the assertion that he would also start a professional team. The Canadian streamer further added that his team would be so good that it would "smoke" Disguised Toast's team. He stated:

"Yo, I'm gonna buy my own team. And then I'm gonna go smoke f*cking Disguised Toast."

Check out the video below:

xQc might be joining Disguised Toast as the next creator to own a Valorant team

The professional Valorant scene has seen a complete overhaul this season. As franchising enters Riot's tactical shooter, various tiered leagues have been announced for competitions around the world. With many internet personalities showing interest in making their own teams, there's been a plethora of new competition this season.

While Disguised Toast's team is being talked about a lot due to their recent success, he is not the only creator who has shown interest in making a professional Valorant roster.

Back in November, Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy showed interest in recruiting players for VCT with the FPS god 'Shroud'. So, it wasn't too out of place for Felix to claim to want to build a team, either.

Check out the video below (from 10:29:43):

The streamer was waiting for about five minutes in a Valorant lobby while five-stacking when he suddenly told his chat and his team that he will buy a team to defeat Disguised Toast's team. The proclamation was pretty bold, and one of his teammates got skeptical, exclaiming:

"You're gonna get your own Valorant team and go smoke Disguised Toast's team? Nah, no shot."

Whether the remark was in jest or not is unclear, but it would not be too far-fetched for the Canadian to own an esports team considering his history. After all, xQc is a former Overwatch professional who was also awarded the MVP award at the 2017 Overwatch World Cup.

The chat, however, was quite unimpressed with the proclamation and was more invested in the dope EDM music xQc was playing in the background.

Chat ignoring his idea for a team (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Disguised Toast's team will be joining some big names such as the FaZe clan, The Guard, and TSM at Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers League 2023.

Here is a proper rundown of how the Open qualifiers played out for a better understanding of the competition.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes