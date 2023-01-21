"I'm gonna try my best to avoid it": Disguised Toast will not have crypto sponsors for his Valorant team DSG

Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently talked about the financial side of owning a Valorant team on The Wisemen podcast, streamed on Hiko and Sgares' channels. Slasher and Steel were also on the panel as the owner of DSG gave his opinion on the influence of crypto on gaming and esports businesses.

Disguised Toast revealed his apprehension with getting a crypto sponsor for his team, who recently qualified for the VCT NA Challengers League 2023 set to start in February. He also discussed ways to get investment for his team but promised to try avoiding anything to do with cryptocurrency due to its volatile state.

The Offline TV streamer's reasoning is that crypto's influence on the esports industry and its decline in recent months are the reasons why so many orgs have been laying people off:

"Esports orgs, a lot of them are hand in hand with crypto. That's why there's so much layoffs happening, like the gaming space in general. You know, with the NFT stuff that was going on. I'm gonna try my best to avoid it."

"Not a regular sponsor when it comes to crypto": Disguised Toast will try to stay away from crypto sponsors for his Valorant team, citing ethics

Disguised Toast has gone on record talking about the difficulties of owning an esports team and the finances behind it all. Only a couple of days ago, he claimed that his team made a grand total of 0$ for qualifying for the VCT Challengers. Here's a more recent tweet of him sarcastically talking about the same issue:

DSG Toast @DisguisedToast how do esports orgs actually make money how do esports orgs actually make money

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, gaining millions of views within a day as esports personalities and fellow streamers took to the replies section to offer solutions.

Disguised Toast's friend Tarik, who recently won a hyped showmatch between Mogul Moves and Offline TV at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Valorant event, joked about esports teams making money:

tarik @tarik @DisguisedToast Lil bro thought he would make money @DisguisedToast Lil bro thought he would make money 💀

Ludwig had a much more comprehensive answer:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



1) package yourself and your team to sponsors (moist)



2) create new products that you own and the team is a vehicle to promote (panda controller (rip))



3) develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out @DisguisedToast Could be feasible if you1) package yourself and your team to sponsors (moist)2) create new products that you own and the team is a vehicle to promote (panda controller (rip))3) develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out @DisguisedToast Could be feasible if you1) package yourself and your team to sponsors (moist)2) create new products that you own and the team is a vehicle to promote (panda controller (rip))3) develop an insane roster and let a tier 1 team buy it out

Thanks to cases like Logan Paul's Cryptozoo fiasco becoming highly talked about in recent times, not to mention the FTX collapse, the problems with big crypto projects are on full display.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Lot of layoffs happening today over at 100 Thieves, lot of talented individuals looking for work.



Continues to happen a lot to Orgs, wishing them the best. Lot of layoffs happening today over at 100 Thieves, lot of talented individuals looking for work.Continues to happen a lot to Orgs, wishing them the best.

(Tweet from January 11, 2023)

Regardless of the financial difficulties of owning a Valorant team, Disguised Toast seems adamant about not dipping his toes in the crypto business:

"As an esports org you can't accept crypto money and then like shill it to all your fans and once it goes down be all, 'Well, guys we are actually not going to be in the crypto space anymore. Sorry!' Just wipe your hands pretending like you weren't just selling this to your very young player base, getting them to invest."

Timestamp 1:23:50

As the chat spammed the words "TSM FTX," the streamer concluded:

"I don't think you can walk away and act like it was a regular sponsor. It's not a regular sponsor when it comes to crypto. It's not like you are selling Pizza Pops. It's like, you got fans to buy into this very volatile currency, right?"

Here are some reactions from r/ValorantCompetitive, where the clip has gained quite some traction:

Disguised Toast's Valorant team comprises some pretty well-known figures, including steel, Exalt, Genghsta, XXiF, and clear, with OCEON as the coach. They won all their matchups at the Open Qualifiers, making their way into the NA Challengers that will start next month as part of this year's overhauled Valorant Champions Tour.

