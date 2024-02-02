"I really think that we could be the dark horse." 100 Thieves’ Boostio on his team ahead of VCT Americas League Kickoff (Exclusive)

VCT Americas Kickoff is right around the corner. Unlike last year's franchised league, 2024 will see a total of eleven teams and a completely different format. This year, teams will be divided into groups where they will go through a double-elimination format. In the upcoming event, rosters will be competing to qualify for VCT Masters Madrid.

Before the event, a press conference was held with a player or a coach from each Americas team. Boostio was the representative from 100 Thieves. Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to him, during which he said:

"I really think that we could be the dark horse."

100 Thieves' Boostio talks about the doubts surrounding his team and the confidence in his roster heading into VCT Americas League Kickoff

Boostio is the newest addition to 100 Thieves (Image via 100 Thieves)

100 Thieves had a really tough time during VCT 2023. The team could not make it to any international event and finished in the bottom half of the table at the Americas League. This led to some changes in the roster, wherein they recruited the current Valorant Champions winner, Boostio, for the 2024 season.

Once the schedule for the Americas League Kickoff was announced, 100 Thieves was placed in a group with the likes of Sentinels, Leviatán, and LOUD. Many went on to state that 100 Thieves was the weaker team in the group and would have a difficult time.

Sportskeeda Esports asked Boostio his thoughts on this and how confident he was in his team going into the upcoming event. Here's what he had to say:

"We have been getting doubted which I don't care, I have been doubted my whole career. Even last year in the beginning like you just said, the year before that so. The doubting, people on twitter talking, saying that we are not as good, that does not bother me at all. I really don't care."

He further added:

"I am very confident in our team for this next tournament. I really think that we could be the dark horse. This team has just as much or more skill level as EG last year. So if we figure out how to play together, communicate together, and have cohesion as a team we can be just as good as EG was last year and I am fully confident in that. So I think if we do play to our standard, we will be the dark horse and destroy everyone."

VCT Americas League Kickoff will begin on February 17, 2024. 100 Thieves will face off against the LATAM team, Leviatán, in their first match.

For more VCT exclusives, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.