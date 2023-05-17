"I think I can do more" - PRX something reflects on his exceptional performance against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Superweek (Week 8), Day 5 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end and with that, the League Plays are over. On the day, fans witnessed two thrilling matches. In the first game, DetonatioN FocusMe competed against Talon Esports. Following this, Paper Rex went head-to-head against Rex Regum Qeon. Both matches saw a similar final score. Talon Esports won the match 2-0 while Paper Rex, too, beat RRQ by the same margin.

After the match between Paper Rex and Rex Regum Qeon concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to interview Ilya "something" Petrov, a professional Valorant player from Russia currently playing for Paper Rex. During the interview, the esports athlete shared his thoughts on the match against RRQ, his most significant takeaways from the day, and more.

PRX something talks about the most challenging team he faced in VCT 2023: Pacific League so far, his aim training routine, and more

Q. What do you think of your VCT performance today? Are you satisfied, or do you believe you could have done more?

something: I think it was okay. I think I can do more. For example, on Pearl, I could have played much better.

Q. Speaking of performances, how do you think your team performed in today's VCT match?

something: Very good. All our players played very well today.

Q. Did RRQ do anything different or unexpected today that might have caught you guys off-guard?

something: No, but they rotate quickly. In fact, I can say that they rotate almost immediately. We push A, then in five seconds, they are like 4 on A or 5 on A. They rotate very fast.

Q. Reyna was a unique pick on Bind. Was it a strategic decision, or was it a comfort pick?

something: Of course, it was strategic. We played the Duelist a lot of times in the scrims. Four months ago in my previous team at Sengoku Gaming, I was always playing Reyna.

Q. What would you say was your biggest takeaway from today’s VCT match?

something: I would say it's my performance on Bind.

[So you want to replicate your Bind's performance on other maps?]

Of course.

Q. Among all the teams you have faced in the VCT Pacific League so far, which team was the most difficult to play against, and why would you say so?

something: I would say it's DRX because their playstyle is amazing. I don't know how to play against them sometimes. So yeah, it is definitely DRX.

Q. Being a Duelist, one’s aim has to be sharp consistently. What does your typical aim training routine look like?

something: I play a lot of KovaaK's. I play on the Range and DMs sometimes. Then the scrims and, of course, Ranked. I think I play too much. I spend around 12 hours per day on Valorant, KovaaK's, and some other games.

Q. Coming to Duelists, which Agent is your favorite to play with?

something: I would say Jett has to be my favorite Duelist Agent.

Q. What are some activities that you like to do to relax after playing Valorant all day?

something: These days, I wake up, play, and sleep. On holidays, I usually watch movies but still make time to play. Sometimes, I do pull-ups on the streets. But honestly, I just play most of the time.

Q. Finally, what can we expect from Paper Rex in the Playoffs?

something: Five Duelists [laughs].

Poll : 0 votes