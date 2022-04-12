"I think he performed very well" - KRÜ Esports' Klaus on Keznit's performance in VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik 

Valorant enthusiasts can look forward to two weeks of breathtaking matchups as the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters kicks off in Reykjavik, Iceland. In the opening matchup for Group B, LATAM's top contenders KRÜ Esports took on one of EMEA's representatives, Team Liquid.

KRÜ entered VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik as champions of Latin America whereas Liquid qualified as EMEA's third seed. However, despite the difference in their seeding, KRÜ entered the matchup as the underdogs.

Team Liquid defeated KRÜ Esports in the two encounters they've had in the past, thereby creating a mental block for their opponents to surpass. Ultimately, KRÜ Esports failed in their attempts to overthrow the EMEA titans.

With their map pick of Fracture going in Liquid's way, KRÜ were pushed back from their objective. While a promising overtime performance on Ascent did revive their hopes, Liquid put a lid on KRÜ's momentum and closed out the map in the 30th round.

KRÜ Esports' IGL Klaus comments on their opening day defeat to Team Liquid at VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik

After the match, KRÜ Esports in-game leader (IGL) Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari took the time to share his thoughts with the media. In response to questions from Sportskeeda Esports' Adarsh J Kumar, Klaus commented on KRÜ Esports' performance at the VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik.

Q: Fracture is one of the maps where KRÜ Esports have their worst win-rate. Despite having minimal success on the map, what made KRÜ Esports go ahead with Fracture as the first map-pick?

Klaus: We thought that Fracture would not be a comfortable pick for Team Liquid. We worked a lot on Fracture last week, so I think we felt that it would be a comfortable map for us and a bad one for them.

Prior to the matchup against Team Liquid, KRÜ Esports had been seen on Fracture only a total of four times, losing three of those encounters. They have also resorted to banning the map during the selection phase several times in the past.

However, considering the effect the map-choice could have against Team Liquid, KRÜ decided to set their gameplans accordingly. Although the LATAM side succeeded in picking up the initial rounds of the match, Liquid took over shortly after, ending the first map on a 13-5 scoreline.

Q: Today was the first time we have seen Keznit pick up Chamber. What led to the change in Agent comp, and how do you think he performed?

Klaus: I think Keznit is really comfortable on Chamber because he likes the Agent. He had played KAY/O before (on Ascent) but it didn't fit him as well as Chamber. Playing Chamber involves more aggressive peeking whereas KAY/O has more to do with supporting people but while playing behind the smokes and things like that. I think he performed very well.

