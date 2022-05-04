"I think the pressure is a lot more": Ankkita C at AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship is South Asia’s first-ever LAN tournament, where the four top teams in the region compete against each other.

The Valorant esports scene has grown massively in India and several other South Asian regions over the past year. In Skyesports Souvenir Championship, the top four teams in South Asia competed: Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Enigma Gaming played from the venue, and the Pakistani squad, Team Snakes, played remotely. It is a four-day LAN event happening in Mumbai, bringing more opportunities for the South Asian Valorant region to develop.

On the third day of the tournament, many streamers also got to experience the LAN. In the Streamers Showdown, two teams of streamers played against each other. Team Jod consisted Euphoria, Fa2, Mili, Rakazone Gaming, and Eclairs. On the other hand,Team Shakti Water had Ankkita C, Binks, Tbone, Sentinel, and Pinkcess. After a tough match between the two squads, Shakti Water won the match with a 2-1 scoreline.

Ankkita C shares her experience at AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

Ankkita Chauhan, also known as Ankkita C, is one of the top female Valorant streamers and content creators in India. She was also a part of the Streamers Showdown in the Skyesports Souvenir Championship. After the Streamers Showdown at Skyesports AMD Souvenir LAN, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ankkita opened up about her experience in the Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship.

Here's an excerpt of the conversation.

Q: First of all, I would like to ask you how was your overall experience with this game?

Ankkita C: It was actually really, really great. Watching the matches was a lot of fun today. For the first two days, we screamed so much for our team, and we had so much fun over here. I think you can hear that in my voice and a few others, there were lots of voices screaming for blood. But it was really fun. And more than that, it was amazing playing on stage. I have never done that before at a live event, and it was a crazy experience.

Q: Who are you rooting for?

Ankkita C: Velocity Gaming, of course.

Q: How do you think this level of competition compares to playing online?

Ankkita C: I think the pressure is a lot more because there are people literally watching you and sitting in front of you. When the players are sitting on stage, they can see the crowd in front of them. Whoever is being toxic, whoever was yelling at them, screaming, they can see all of it. And you know, whether that affects them or not, I don't know. But I think it's a lot more intense than playing online.

Edited by Siddharth Satish