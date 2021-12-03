“I think we struggle a bit in the meta”: Sentinel’s SicK at Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Sentinels, the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik winners faced the Brazilain team, FURIA Esports in the roster's first match at Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin on December 2, and won with a 2-1 scoreline.

The Sentinels' team had to leave the tournament in the quarterfinals, the last time at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. But, it's back in the Champions to prove its worth again to the world before the year ends.

Sentinels won its first match against FURIA Esports but lost in one of the team's strongest maps, Breeze.

The Brazilian Valorant team was successful in giving tough competition to the North American team. Sentinels brought some minor changes to its agent composition this time in the Valorant Champions. However, the team still struggled to win a few rounds against FURIA Esports in their first match.

Sentinels’ Hunter “SicK” Mims speaks about the team's change in agent picks and performance at Valorant Champions 2021

At a recent post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Sentinels’ Valorant pro, Hunter “SicK” Mims, about the roster's decision to pick different agents for its matches. The esports pro also talked about the reason behind losing some significant rounds in the match against FURIA Esports at Valorant Champions.

Q: We saw a change in agent composition today like Dapr picking Cypher instead of his usual pick Killjoy on Breeze, and you picking Skye instead of Pheonix on Haven. Do you feel this change messed with your composition a bit?

SicK: No, I don’t think so. We developed a pretty good game plan around Cypher but I feel FURIA is a good team. Like maybe they've been underestimated a little bit coming into the tournament, but in my opinion, they had really good reads. They have really good aims. So I think with Cypher, we just need to refine more and it might seem like right now it's hurting us, but I think in the long run it's a better character for us.

Q: Sentinels struggled a bit to win the defending rounds on Ascent and Breeze and attacking in Haven. So, what made Sentinels lose those rounds?

SicK: Well, it just goes back to the whole thing with defence for us. I think we struggled a bit with the meta. Currently with heavier utility comps where the attacker side they'll push us off and use a lot of utility to annoy us, and then we can't get in for that. We can't take the duels that we want, and a lot of our strengths are honestly just like taking the duel and getting away.

