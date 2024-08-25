"I should use my individual ability and win"-EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK after defeating Team Heretics to win Valorant Champions 2024 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2024 has finally concluded. Out of the sixteen teams that participated in this event, China's EDward Gaming was able to become world champions, making history for their region in the process.

The final day of the event witnessed a matchup between EMEA's number three seed, Team Heretics and China's number one seed, EDward Gaming. The Bo5 (Best-of-five) series went the distance as both teams were able to win two maps each to tie the score at 2-2. However, on the final map, Abyss, EDward Gaming was able to take full control and closed out the series with a 3-2 scoreline.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK during which he said:

"I should use my individual ability and win"

EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK talks about his mentality that helped the team win Valorant Champions 2024

EDward Gaming's 2024 season had quite a few ups and downs. While the team always won the regional events, their performance on the international stage was underwhelming. So coming into Champions 2024, they were being heavily doubted by many.

However, EDward Gaming put their doubters to shape with an extraordinary performance. In fact, the team was able to build a huge win streak after losing their second match at the event. They went on to take down some of the tournament favorites like Sentinels, Leviatán, Paper Rex, and finally Team Heretics.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' approached EDward Gaming's ZmjjKK to ask him about what improved him as a player or a person and helped him win the trophy. Here's what he said:

"I think it's that I know we (can) win. I should use my individual ability and win. I should not hide it"

With this win, EDward Gaming has become the world champion of VCT 2024. This is a historic moment as it is the first international trophy win for the Chinese region.

