Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 is currently well underway, with all three international leagues in the Pacific, EMEA, and Americas regions in full swing at the moment. The highly competitive Pacific League officially kicked off on March 25, 2023 and is currently heading into the third week of the competition tomorrow, April 8, 2023.

So far, each of the ten teams in the Pacific League have played two matches. While there's still a long way to go in the tournament, these matchups have revealed every roster's strengths and weaknesses. As such, Global Esports is the only representative from South Asia in the international leagues of VCT 2023. The Indian organization made headlines during the OFF//SEASON last year when they signed players from different parts of the world to form a roster that truly resonated with their name.

Global Esports' t3xture reflects on his performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League so far

Global Esports initially faced issues pertaining to their roster, with Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Chowdhury being able to make it to Seoul, where the tournament is taking place. Unfortunately, this led to some last minute adjustments having to be made to the team, which may have thrown their performance off to some extent. Thankfully, the issue has been resolved and the two Indian players have now joined the team in Seoul.

Global Esports' first two series in the VCT Pacific League were against T1 and DRX, which are two of the highest rated teams coming into the tournament. Despite the odds being stacked against them, they took T1 to the third map and later lost to the talented DRX squad by a very close margin.

When Sportskeeda Esports asked Kim "t3xture" Na-ra what he thought about his individual performance as well as the team's, he said:

"I think that I didn't do that well on both days, but I didn't lose confidence. The team has looked better with every match."

So far, the team has certainly been doing well, considering all of the disadvantages that they had to face immediately before the tournament. In fact, the squad's supporting players, Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki and Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha, have been displaying stellar performances, with the latter dropping 39 kills against DRX on Split.

t3xture further stated

"If I had a good show on the stage today like I did on the stream, then surely we could have won."

At the moment, there seems to be a pattern in terms of the issues that players and teams are facing. Teams such as Talon Esports have mentioned a remarkable difference between scrims and the stage since their first game. Paper Rex, on the other hand, has been facing issues with their star Duelist not being at the top of his game for the first two weeks of VCT Pacific League.

While there's possibly no correlation between different teams' performances, it's still interesting to note such a pattern in understanding the importance of roles and the environment on a team's performance, which can possibly be tapped into to help teams play better in the long run.

Global Esports, despite losing both of their series in the VCT Pacific event, have looked quite strong. For now, fans are hopeful that they'll find their footing soon enough to remain relevant as strong contenders for the Masters Tokyo slot later on in the tournament, especially now that SkRossi and Lightningfast have arrived.

