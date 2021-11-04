"If Valorant in CIS region grows, we can be as good as Counter-Strike teams right now": NAVI’s Vladyslav "arch" Svistov

NAVI, also known as Natus Vincere, is one of the top Valorant teams in the CIS region who will recently compete in the Red Bull Home Ground.

CIS is a sub-region that falls under EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) in Valorant esports. The region is well-known in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive esports scene but didn’t gain much popularity in Valorant.

However, the recent victory of Gambit Esports in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin has grabbed attention of Valorant fans. Yet, it has not turned out to be one of the major regions in Valorant esports.

Apart from Gambit Esports, the region has several good teams like NAVI. The squad is headed by Vladyslav "arch" Svistov as their in-game leader. NAVI signed up to its first set of rosters in June 2021 and was able to make it to the VCT EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

NAVI’s Arch opens up about CIS Valorant esport scene and reveals their rivalry in the Red Bull Home Ground tournament

NAVI will compete with several EMEA teams at the Red Bull Home Ground, starting off on November 4, 2021.

At the Red Bull Home Ground press conference, Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports asked arch of NAVI questions about the CIS Valorant esports scene and its meta. He also revealed the biggest rivalry of NAVI in the tournament.

1) CIS has become an integral sub-region in EMEA. In fact, Gambit Esports, who turned out to be the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin winners, have given the region new recognition ahead of the rest of the world.

Can you tell us more about the CIS Valorant esports scene and its meta? Also, do you believe, in the coming years, it can be one of the dominating regions in Valorant esports?

Arch: Well, to start off, we don't have many tournaments in the region except VCT, and that's really bad, in my opinion, because it's really hard for teams to progress. If we talk about meta, I'm not sure what to answer since every team is playing differently.

I think we and Gambit are the most structured and skilled teams in the region, of course, except for Phoenix, but they play in Europe. We also have One Breath Gaming and GMT Esports that are pretty okay, but we have a lot of good players who are talented, got a good aim and stuff.

But you need to have a team, a game leader, and structure to show your full potential. So if our region grows, we can be as good as the Counter-Strike teams right now. So I believe that maybe next month we will see more teams from the CIS region.

2) Which team do you think can be your biggest rivalry in the Red Bull Home Ground?

Arch: I think every team we play is our biggest rivalry. So first of all, it is Acend, then it’s Tenstar and BDS. And we will see after if we pass the group, the next team we meet will be our rivalry.

NAVI will face off against Acend, Tenstar and Team BDS in the group stage at the Red Bull Home Ground. The top two teams of every group will advance to the playoffs.

Fans can watch the tournament on stream every day, starting at 12 pm GMT on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

