Indian Valorant star MW1 joins Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming has announced the addition of Mohit "MW1" Wakle to its Valorant roster.

The organization today announced the addition of MW1 through their Instagram handle. With the Valorant Conquerors Championship starting later this month, this is a huge statement dropped on the part of Velocity Gaming.

MW1 will compete in Valorant Conquerors Championship for Velocity Gaming

Velocity Gaming recently lost two of its leading players as Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar left the squad for Samurai Esports, and Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose joined GodLike Esports. To fill these voids left in the crew, Velocity Gaming signed Agneya "Marzil" Koushik last month.

However, Velocity Gaming failed to win the titles in some recent tournaments and was in search of a new player in the last few weeks. They finally signed MW1 before the VCC.

MW1 is one of the emerging assets of the Indian Valorant scene. In October 2020, when Riot Games unveiled the Valorant leaderboard of the top 100 players from each region, MW1 was at the 78th position in the APAC leaderboard.

He started his career as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player with the IGN SpawN. After winning multiple titles in his CS: GO days, MW1 decided to take a break from professional esports and finish his education. A few days ago, in an interview with Sportskeeda, MW1 said that he would complete his graduation first and then decide about his future.

He recently became the champion of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 with Rajasthan Strikers, winning the "Emerging Player of the Tournament" award as well.

Since then, many teams have contacted him to sign him, and finally, the pro has decided to join Velocity Gaming.

With his addition, the current Valorant roster for Velocity Gaming consists of:

Anuj “Amaterasu: Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Vibhor 'Vibhor" Vaid

Sagnik "HelIff" Roy

Agneya "Marzil" Koushik

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

