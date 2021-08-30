Indian Valorant star MW1 leaves Velocity Gaming after the end of Valorant Conquerors Championship

Velocity Gaming's Mohit "MW1" Wakle leaves its Valorant roster after the end of the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Velocity Gaming was defeated by Global Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. GE secured the best-of-five series with a 3-2 scoreline and qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. They will now compete against teams from SEA, Korea, Japan, and China for a spot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

However, with the conclusion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, MW1's journey with Velocity Gaming has also come to an end. The youngster decided to leave the squad for undisclosed personal reasons.

MW1 joined Velocity Gaming last June after the departure of Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose, who joined Godlike Esports. After the signing of MW1, Velocity Gaming's owner Manoj "Sentinel" Kashyap confirmed that the player will be a part of Velocity Gaming until the end of the Valorant Conquerors Championship as he has some personal commitment to fulfill.

MW1 has been one of the most consistent performers for Velocity Gaming over the last few months. He won the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 campaign with Velocity Gaming and became the "Rookie Player of the Season".

He also did his best in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. However, Velocity Gaming failed to win the title after a tough competition in the Grand-Finals against Global Esports.

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, MW1 announced his departure from Velocity Gaming. He said;

My VLT family. You guys gave me everything which was possible. Helped me to improve my game, gave me confidence. I am really speechless. In all ups and down we all were together, faced difficulties with courage and most importantly enjoyed every single thing that happened and learnt alot.

Who can replace MW1 in Velocity Gaming?

With the departure of MW1, Velocity Gaming currently has a 5-man roster. The current Valorant roster for Velocity Gaming consists of:

Anuj “Amaterasu: Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

Vibhor 'Vibhor" Vaid

Sagnik "HelIff" Roy

Agneya "Marzil" Koushik

As per some rumors, Velocity Gaming is trying to sign Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das from Godlike Esports to replace MW1. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the organization.

Edited by Siddharth Satish