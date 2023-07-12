Is Valorant down in Asia? Players report "could not enter matchmaking" issues

Valorant players in Asia seem to be running into a major matchmaking issue with the game showing them an error that says "could not enter matchmaking." The developers at Riot Games have taken note of the matter and temporarily shut down the competitive queue in the region altogether. If you are trying to start a game right now, you might encounter a "Queue is disabled" message where the "Play" button usually is.

This is a highly unusual situation in Valorant, a game known for its robust tech support. However, keeping their promptness, Riot Games has put up two active messages on their service status platform.

One of them, rated "Critical," highlights "Matchmaking Issues" and was posted at 10:12 pm GMT +5:30. The other is dated June 29, 2023, is marked as a "Warning" about "Game Disconnection Issues."

Players in Asia wonder if Valorant is down as they get "could not enter matchmaking" error

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/43V2xQF Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. ➡️ riot.com/43V2xQF https://t.co/BggKoTS7Ta

Ever since the launch of Episode 7 Act 1 on June 27-28, 2023, players might have noticed that there has been a persistent warning sign in yellow on the top right corner of the screen near the in-game currency section. This message stated that the developer was aware of connectivity issues being faced by players.

This issue skyrocketed on the evening of July 12, 2023, when the competitive queue seemed to crash altogether in Asian servers, and players got disconnected from the game. Affected players wondered whether Valorant was down suddenly. Other players who tried to start new games were shown an error saying "could not enter matchmaking" around the same time.

Riot Games promptly responded by posting a ticket on their service portal, reassuring players they were investigating the matter. As of now, the queue is disabled temporarily. This has been done to minimize the inconvenience caused to players and ensure players did not unnecessarily lose elo because of a technical error.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Celebrate our official launch in China by stepping back in time for VALORANT Protocol’s first mission on Haven. Unite together. Save the world.Celebrate our official launch in China by stepping back in time for VALORANT Protocol’s first mission on Haven. riot.com/43pwG9H Unite together. Save the world. Celebrate our official launch in China by stepping back in time for VALORANT Protocol’s first mission on Haven. riot.com/43pwG9H https://t.co/w5x2oB4jEQ

Rest assured, since Riot has identified the error, it should be solved promptly. Players can keep checking Valorant's social media platforms and the game's service status blog for the latest updates regarding the matter.

Poll : 0 votes