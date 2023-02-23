"It would be more interesting to have more required skills"- KRÜ Esports' Melser on facing former roster in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is set to start with its Omega brackets, as 16 of the remaining teams from the tournament will continue to battle. Fans are excited to see their favorite teams competing on the big stage in Brazil as they each fight to win an additional slot for their region at the VCT Masters 2023.

VCT LOCK//IN started off with the Alpha brackets, where 16 out of the 32 teams battled to qualify for the finals, which would see them face the winners of the Omega stage. That said, the second bracket excited the fanbase as top contenders like Sentinels and KRÜ Esports are a part of it. With the tournament progressing to its next stage, Melser from KRÜ Esports had a few words to share.

Melser from KRÜ Esports speaks about facing his former roster at the Omega stage of VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Marco "Melser" Amaro is a Chilean professional Valorant player currently playing for KRÜ Esports. He is an exceptional player who has had a great run with the former Leviatán roster.

Coming into VCT LOCK//IN 2023, both Leviatán and KRÜ Esports have made their way to the tournament as both organizations are partnered with Riot Games. With the core Leviatán roster with three main members still intact, Melser can face his former teammates in the tournament's progression.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda at the VCT LOCK//IN Omega bracket pre-event press conference, Melser was asked about his expectations of facing his former team in the tournament.

To this, Melser had a pretty straightforward reply:

"In addition to traditional things, there are other things you need to focus on too."

Melser mentioned that there are other things to worry about when facing situations like these in professional play rather than just preparing for a matchup. Traditional things are not the only factors that come under preparation.

He continued his statement by addressing the rivalry. Melser stated that the matchup would be more interesting if both teams had equal skills while facing each other.

"There will be mind games, in order to make them rivals. For me, it would be more interesting to have more required skills when matching up with them."

It is yet to be seen if KRÜ and Leviatán will meet in the semifinals, as they still have to defeat their respective rivals in the opening games. With Leviatán facing ZETA Division and KRÜ facing NAVI, the opening matchups will be quite interesting as both the rosters will face strong teams from the LOCK//IN tournament.

Be that as it may, KRÜ and Leviatán are strong teams coming into the 2023 VCT season. Fans can definitely expect an intense game between the rosters if they make it to the semi-finals in the Omega bracket.

Fans can capture the opening games for both teams live on February 23, 2023, through the official VCT handles on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.tv.

