Melser Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Marco "Melser" Amaro is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for Leviatán. His performance on Controller Agents during the VCT tournaments was the reason many fans took an interest in the player.
Leviatán's performance in the last few VCT matches has been shaky, but the team has proven to be an exceptional roster against the likes of XSET and KRÜ. Throughout these tournaments, Melser has been a top-notch support player for his team.
The Valorant Champions 2022 is about to start on August 31, and Leviatán has qualified for the tournament through the Regional Circuit Points.
Everything fans need to know about Melser's Valorant settings and configuration
Melser currently has 10.3k followers on Twitch. He is a fairly active streamer and is mostly seen playing Agents like Brimstone when he is live on the platform. The Chilean mostly speaks in his native language but also interacts with the chat during gaps.
With the Valorant Champions 2022 approaching later this month, it is as great a time as any to take a peek at Melser's Valorant settings along with some of his configurations.
Mouse
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity:0.6
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 240
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Unknown
- Texture Quality: Unknown
- Detail Quality: Unknown
- UI Quality: Unknown
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Unknown
- Anti-Aliasing: Unknown
- Anisotropic Filtering: Unknown
- Improve Clarity: Unknown
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Unknown
- Distortion: Unknown
- Cast Shadows: Unknown
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Headset: Logitech G Pro Headset
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Geat Saturn
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Players who are interested in replicating Melser's Valorant settings can do so by applying these configurations through the in-game settings tab. It is recommended that players edit some binds to their personal preferences.