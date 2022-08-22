Melser Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Marco "Melser" Amaro is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for Leviatán. His performance on Controller Agents during the VCT tournaments was the reason many fans took an interest in the player.

Leviatán's performance in the last few VCT matches has been shaky, but the team has proven to be an exceptional roster against the likes of XSET and KRÜ. Throughout these tournaments, Melser has been a top-notch support player for his team.

The Valorant Champions 2022 is about to start on August 31, and Leviatán has qualified for the tournament through the Regional Circuit Points.

Everything fans need to know about Melser's Valorant settings and configuration

Melser currently has 10.3k followers on Twitch. He is a fairly active streamer and is mostly seen playing Agents like Brimstone when he is live on the platform. The Chilean mostly speaks in his native language but also interacts with the chat during gaps.

With the Valorant Champions 2022 approaching later this month, it is as great a time as any to take a peek at Melser's Valorant settings along with some of his configurations.

Mouse

DPI : 400

: 400 Sensitivity :0.6

:0.6 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 240

: 240 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : Off

: Off Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Green

: Green Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : Off

: Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 3

: 3 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 1

: 1 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : C

: C Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability 3 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : Unknown

Material Quality : Unknown

Texture Quality : Unknown

Detail Quality : Unknown

UI Quality : Unknown

Vignette : Unknown

VSync : Unknown

Anti-Aliasing : Unknown

Anisotropic Filtering : Unknown

Improve Clarity : Unknown

Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

Bloom : Unknown

Distortion : Unknown

Cast Shadows: Unknown

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta Headset : Logitech G Pro Headset

: Logitech G Pro Headset Keyboard: Ducky One 2

Ducky One 2 Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Geat Saturn

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Players who are interested in replicating Melser's Valorant settings can do so by applying these configurations through the in-game settings tab. It is recommended that players edit some binds to their personal preferences.

