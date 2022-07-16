Leviatán vs XSET: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After two days of back-to-back thrilling games in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs, the first elimination day of the knock-out stage has finally arrived. By the end of the day, two teams will be eliminated from the competition.

Two matches are currently lined up for the third day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. Fans will first get to witness an EMEA matchup as Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix will face off against each other in the first game. However, the second game will be an American rivalry between NA's XSET and LATAM's Leviatán. The loser of the game will return home empty-handed, whereas the winner will survive for at least another day in the competition.

Leviatán and XSET: Who will stay in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs after tonight?

Both Leviatán and XSET made their international debuts last night in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. However, the teams received big blows after losing against Korean side DRX and defending champion OpTic Gaming, respectively. It seems like the the inexperience of playing in such major international events affected the gameplay of both sides.

Now, these two teams will be facing each other tonight in a best-of-three series to stay in the tournament. The winner will get to stay in the competition, while the loser will have to head home.

Prediction

Considering their roster and recent form, XSET is surely favored to win tonight's series. Their loss against OpTic Gaming will surely be an eye-opener for the North American side ahead of their game against Leviatán tonight. The team could quickly learn from their mistakes and deliver a far better performance in this upcoming series.

However, Leviatán is known for their tactical prowess in competitive games. If the team can stay strong with their basics, they could pull off a miracle and possibly overwhelm XSET tonight. Fans can definitely expect a nail-biting matchup when the two sides meet each other.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, the two teams have not faced each other in any official event so far. This will be their first meeting, which is bound to make it interesting as to who will come out on top in their very first face-off.

Recent results

Recently, both teams have been struggling to maintain their momentum. In fact, both sides have lost two games out of their last five. Going into the elimination tie today, both teams are obviously determined to win the series tonight.

Potential lineup

Leviatán

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

When and where to watch

The elimination series between Leviatán and XSET in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 11.30 pm IST/08.00 pm CET on July 16, 2022. However, there is a small chance that the match may start even before the scheduled time if the previous match between Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix ends earlier.

