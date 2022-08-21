Tacolilla Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for Leviatán. His performance in VCT: Copenhagen was the reason many fans started to take an interest in the player.

Leviatán is undoubtedly one of the most underrated teams in the tournament, and though their performances are inconsistent at times, they still house some fantastic players. With Valorant Champions 2022 approaching next month, now is as great a time as any to take a look at Tacolilla's in-game settings, including sensitivity, keybinds, and more.

All there is to know about Tacolilla's Valorant settings

Mentioned below are Tacolilla's Valorant settings, PC specifications, gear, etc.

Mouse

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity :0.3

:0.3 Zoom Sensitivity :1.00

:1.00 eDPI : 240

: 240 Polling Rate : 1000

: 1000 Raw Input Buffer : Off

: Off Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Primary

Color : Cyan

: Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Outline Thickness : 0

: 0 Center Dot : On

: On Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines : On

: On Inner Line Opacity : 1

: 1 Inner Line Length : 4

: 4 Inner Line Thickness : 2

: 2 Inner Line Offset : 2

: 2 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines : Off

: Off Movement Error : Off

: Off Movement Error Multiplier : 0

: 0 Firing Error : Off

: Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Equip Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Equip Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Equip Spike : 4

: 4 Use/Equip Ability 1 : E

: E Use/Equip Ability 2 : Q

: Q Use/Equip Ability : C

: C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on Side

: Based on Side Keep Player Centered : On

: On Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 1

: 1 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution : 1680x1050

: 1680x1050 Aspect Ratio : 16:10

: 16:10 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None Anisotropic Filtering : 1x

: 1x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Off

: Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Peripherals

Mouse : Logitech G Pro Wireless

: Logitech G Pro Wireless Headset : Logitech G Pro Headset

: Logitech G Pro Headset Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera

Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

PC specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Players who want to replicate Tacolilla's Valorant settings can copy and apply the aforementioned ones in the game. However, for best results, gamers should use them as a foundation for their own settings and make adjustments according to their personal preferences.

Tacolilla currently has 81.4K followers on Twitch, and his list of fans is ever-increasing. The professional player is known for maining Chamber in most of his matches and has proven himself to be excellent with the agent, maintaining an above-average ACS (Average Combat Score) in the majority of his VCT games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh