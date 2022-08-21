Tacolilla Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon is a professional Valorant player who is currently playing for Leviatán. His performance in VCT: Copenhagen was the reason many fans started to take an interest in the player.
Leviatán is undoubtedly one of the most underrated teams in the tournament, and though their performances are inconsistent at times, they still house some fantastic players. With Valorant Champions 2022 approaching next month, now is as great a time as any to take a look at Tacolilla's in-game settings, including sensitivity, keybinds, and more.
All there is to know about Tacolilla's Valorant settings
Mentioned below are Tacolilla's Valorant settings, PC specifications, gear, etc.
Mouse
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity:0.3
- Zoom Sensitivity:1.00
- eDPI: 240
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outline Thickness: 0
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Movement Error Multiplier: 0
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Peripherals
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Headset: Logitech G Pro Headset
- Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Players who want to replicate Tacolilla's Valorant settings can copy and apply the aforementioned ones in the game. However, for best results, gamers should use them as a foundation for their own settings and make adjustments according to their personal preferences.
Tacolilla currently has 81.4K followers on Twitch, and his list of fans is ever-increasing. The professional player is known for maining Chamber in most of his matches and has proven himself to be excellent with the agent, maintaining an above-average ACS (Average Combat Score) in the majority of his VCT games.