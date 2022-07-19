VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 9 highlights: DRX and Leviatán eliminated

Day 9 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen ended with FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic eliminating DRX and Leviatán, respectively.

FunPlus Phoenix dominated the match against DRX, taking them down 2-0. Later, Fnatic faced tough competition from the LATAM squad Leviatán, who took them to the third map. The EMEA Valorant team finished the series with a victory after a tough fight.

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen witnessed some tight competition as the teams gave it their all to stay in the tournament.

Day 9 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

The following are the match results for the two Lower Bracket matches from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen from Day 9 of the playoffs:

DRX vs FunPlus Phoenix: Ascent (9-13) and Fracture (5-13)

Ascent (9-13) and Fracture (5-13) Fnatic vs Leviatán: Fracture (14-12), Ascent (10-13), and Bind (17-15)

Top 5 Highlights

1) Fnatic Boaster's clutch in Fracture

Fnatic Boaster came in clutch with his insane gameplay in round 21 of Fracture. He took the fight and won the round for the team. Not only has he been a great IGL but has also focused on individual gameplay by winning rounds for the team in tense situations like the one in the tweet below.

2) Leviatán Tacolilla's aggressive Chamber play

Tacolilla has surprised many with his aggressive gameplay in Ascent. The LATAM squad dominated the map as Tacolilla took down EMEA players with his Chamber and Operator combination play. His aggressive defense in the 19th round amazed everyone.

3) Fnatic Boaster gets off the spike defuse

Fnatic's IGL Boaster got off the spike defuse while Enzo was taking the fight and guarding him at Bind's B Site. This delayed the time for defusing the spike. Fnatic could not defuse the spike in time and Leviatán won the round.

4) Fnatic Enzo's ninja defuse

Fnatic's Enzo went ahead with ninja defuse at Bind's B Site during overtime. The Leviatán player present on the site did not realize it, and Enzo went all guns blazing, allowing Fnatic to win the round.

5) FPX SUYGETSU's 1v4 clutch

FunPlus Phoenix's SUYGETSU clutched the round for the team with his aggressive Sage play at Ascent's A Site. He took the 1v4 fight and won. This helped FunPlus Phoenix shorten the score gap.

Standings

DRX and Leviatán were eliminated from the tournament after losing the match against FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic respectively at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 9. FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have made it to the top 5. The two teams in the lower bracket will face each other in a bid to remain in the tournament.

Schedule

There will not be any matches held between July 19 to July 21, as they will be witnessed as dark days. The next match will take place on July 22, 2022. Below is the schedule of the matches for the tenth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

Paper Rex vs OpTic Gaming: Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 5:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT / 8:30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 5:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT / 8:30 pm IST FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic: Lower Bracket Semifinals - Friday, July 22 - 8:00 pm CEST / 11:00 am PDT / 11:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the matches live on Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 22, 2022, at 8:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far